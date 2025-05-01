For Immediate Release: May 1, 2025

Early Wildlife Vaccine Drop to Help Prevent the Spread of Rabies

Distribution of rabies vaccine bait will begin May 5

WATERBURY, VT – The U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services, in coordination with the Vermont Department of Health, will conduct a special spring rabies vaccine bait drop beginning May 5 to help combat rising rabies rates in wildlife.

The early distribution will deliver approximately 350,000 units of oral rabies vaccine bait in areas of Addison, Caledonia, Chittenden, Essex, Franklin, Grand Isle, Lamoille, Orange, Orleans and Washington Counties. Officials say that the increased frequency of bait drops will help slow the spread of the rabies virus among wildlife, but that it takes time for enough animals to become immune.

“Rabies cases have been on the rise in Caledonia, Chittenden and Franklin Counties over the past several years,” said Natalie Kwit, state public health veterinarian with the Health Department. “When eaten by wild animals, the vaccine bait helps prevent the spread of rabies, protecting people and domestic animals who may come into contact with them.”

The spring bait drop, now in its third consecutive year, comes in addition to an annual bait drop that occurs in August. During the bait drops, rabies vaccine – in the form of a sweet-smelling oral bait that is attractive to raccoons and skunks – will be dropped from low-flying airplanes in rural areas, by helicopter in suburban areas, and placed by hand from slow-moving vehicles in residential areas.

Without treatment, rabies is fatal to both humans and animals. The virus is spread primarily through the bite of an infected animal. In Vermont, rabies is most often detected in raccoons, skunks, foxes, bats and woodchucks. Pets and livestock can also get the disease if they have not been vaccinated for rabies.

Since March of 2022, rabies has expanded into Chittenden, Franklin, and Caledonia Counties, where 95 animals have tested positive for rabies— 58 raccoons, 21 skunks, eight bats, three foxes, three woodchucks, a bobcat, and a rabbit. Prior to this outbreak, no rabid land mammals were detected from these counties since 2017.

The vaccine bait packs are not poisonous and are not harmful to people, pets, or wildlife. If you find a bait pack, please don’t touch it unless necessary. Leave the bait undisturbed so it can be eaten by wildlife. If the bait must be moved, use gloves or a plastic bag. If your pet eats a bait pack, or if a child brings one home, let officials know by calling the Vermont Rabies Hotline at 1-800-4-RABIES (1-800-472-2437) or call the toll-free number printed on the bait.

If you see a sick or strange-behaving wild or stray animal, or if you are concerned about a rabies exposure, call the Vermont Rabies Hotline (1-800-4-RABIES).

If you are bitten by an animal , wash the wound very well with soap and water and contact your health care provider as soon as possible.

If your pet or farm animal was bitten by a wild or stray animal that might have rabies, contact your veterinarian. State law requires dogs and cats to be vaccinated for rabies — even barn cats. Rabies almost never occurs in vaccinated animals. Always feed pets inside the house and keep them indoors at night. If they are outdoors during the day, keep them on a leash or in an enclosed space. Pets that roam free are more likely to be exposed to rabies.

Do not touch or pick up wild or stray animals – even baby animals – or try to make them into pets. You can’t tell if an animal has rabies just by looking at it.



“Not only can you put yourself or your family at risk for rabies or other diseases, interacting with young wildlife may result in the animal being orphaned, or needing to be tested for rabies, which requires it to be humanely euthanized,” Kwit said. “So, for their sake, leave wildlife in the wild.”

For more information, including a list of towns where the bait drop will take place, see our Rabies Vaccine Bait Drop Fact Sheet.

To learn more about rabies in Vermont, visit HealthVermont.gov/Rabies



