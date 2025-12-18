VT Expands Access to Substance Use Treatment with New Residential Beds in Vergennes

WATERBURY, VT — In partnership with the Vermont Department of Health, Valley Vista has opened 27 new residential treatment beds at its Vergennes facility, marking a significant expansion of the state’s system of care for individuals seeking treatment for substance use disorder.

“Vermonters seeking support for substance use recovery too often face housing instability, unsafe environments and limited support. Investing in the spectrum of resources available for treatment can make all the difference,” said Health Commissioner Rick Hildebrant, MD.

“The new beds in Vergennes will strengthen the system and help our state respond more effectively to the real substance-related challenges communities are facing.”

The expansion significantly increases the availability of low-level substance use treatment in residential settings, such as group homes. These facilities offer 24-hour care, structured programming and a safe, stable environment for people who need ongoing recovery support.

The new beds now offered by Valley Vista expand statewide capacity for this level of care from the current 28 beds – provided across two facilities in Rutland by Recovery House Inc. – to 55, bringing the total number of current beds for all levels of residential substance use treatment to 164.

The expanded bed capacity will support substance use treatment for adults aged 18 and older, enabling access to services including:

Recovery-focused individual and group counseling

Life-skills development and case management

Peer support services

Medications for substance use disorders

Discharge and aftercare planning

Linkages to housing, employment, and community resources



“This new facility furthers Valley Vista’s goal to offer responsive, high-quality and compassionate addiction treatment services to Vermonters in need of substance use care.” said Valley Vista Vice President Medical and Clinical Services, Kevin Hamel. “Valley Vista is proud to partner with the Health Department to ensure access to these important services.”

For information on substance use services and referrals to care, contact VT Helplink by calling or texting “LINK” to 802-565-5465, or visit VTHelplink.com.



