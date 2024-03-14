Unique Sibling Event Fundraiser Featuring Author and Family Therapist Held on Thur, Mar 14, 2024 at NY Estonian House

243 E 34th St NY NY 6-10 PM

A Presidential Proclamation is needed to officially establish April 10 as National Siblings Day” — Claudia Evart

NEW YORK, NY, USA, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This event will celebrate National Siblings Day, sponsored by the Siblings Day Foundation, will feature two keynote speakers: Dr. Karen Gail Lewis, a 50-year family therapist, and Fern Schumer Chapman, author and journalist. They will discuss the challenges of sibling relationships. The Peter Anderson Jazz Trio, comprising Juilliard School of Music graduates Pete Anderson on saxophone, Joe Boga on guitar, and Arnt Arntzen on guitar, will perform, followed by a silent auction.

Siblings Day was created by Claudia Evart, who also founded the Siblings Day Foundation (SDF) to honor and memorialize her only siblings, Alan and Lisette. For over two and a half decades, the Siblings Day Foundation has promoted public awareness for a National Celebration of all siblings on April 10th, to be called National Siblings Day. Unlike Mother's Day and Father's Day, it is not federally recognized in the U.S., although this is the stated goal of the Siblings Day Foundation. "A Presidential Proclamation is needed to officially establish April 10 as National Siblings Day," Evart says. "The Siblings Day Foundation is also seeking a United Nations resolution to establish an International Siblings Day.”

The Siblings Day Foundation is a nonprofit, tax-exempt, volunteer organization that supports several important initiatives, such as support groups and the Sibling Rights Project. Other programs include the Adopt a Sibling Program and the Lost Sibling Registry. Volunteers are welcome to help out with SD/SDF activities. Further information can be obtained by writing to SDF, P.O. Box 85, New York, NY 10163; emailing info@siblingsday.org; or visiting http://www.siblingsday.org.

Contact: Ms. Pia at 703-863-3783 info@siblingsday.org