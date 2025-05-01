Submit Release
Fish and Game access closure at Winchester Lake May 12-16

The Fish and Game access area at Winchester Lake will be closed the week of May 12-16. This work is in preparation for future Winchester dam upgrades and repairs. The temporary closure will not affect the Winchester State Park access areas/boat ramps. Contact the regional IDFG office for more information (208) 799-5010. 

