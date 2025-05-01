3 May - World Press Freedom Day

This year’s theme is ‘Reporting in the Brave New World – The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Press Freedom and the Media.’

Developments on artificial intelligence have moved at pace in recent years, and the NUJ’s campaign has called for greater protections for journalists and members across the union’s sectors, including those whose works have been used by developers in the training or development of their technologies.

UNESCO’s World Press Freedom Day recognises AI’s use within journalism including opportunities presented. However, advancements also bring risks including on the proliferation of misinformation and disinformation.

The NUJ has repeatedly called for the use of AI within journalism to be conducted ethically and only as an assistive tool with human oversight. AI cannot replace the talent, skill and creativity held by journalists and this must be recognised and valued.

The union continues to engage with policymakers on AI’s use within journalism, including through the NUJ Parliamentary group.

Read about some of the motions debated on artificial intelligence at the NUJ’s recent Delegate Meeting.

Meta’s copyright infringements a 'blatant disregard' for authors’ rights

Journalists’ Safety

In 2024, 122 journalists were killed during the course of their work, according to records held by the International Federation Journalists. Worldwide, journalists are targeted daily despite committing no crime.

Anthony Bellanger, IFJ general secretary, has noted the worrying situation for journalists in countries including the USA, Ukraine, Russia, Sudan, Yemen, Turkey, China, Iran, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Tunisia, Myanmar, Argentina, Hungary, Somalia, the DRC and Palestine.

Last year, the number of journalists and media workers imprisoned rose from 393 in the previous year to 516, according to the IFJ’s annal Killed List report.

The Belarusian Association of Journalists reports that 40 media professionals are currently imprisoned in the country. Under president Alexander Lukashenka’s rule, journalists face restrictions on media freedom and independent media outlets struggle to survive. Watch the video by the Belarusian Association of Journalists (caution: contains some flashing images) and share and read Tim Dawson's article on page 12 of last December's NUJ Informed for more about the background to the issue. You can also donate to the Belarusian Association of Journalists here - any problems with the transaction link please contact Paul Breeden, Chair, SW England NUJ on [email protected] .

Today, we remember NUJ member Dom Phillips killed alongside indigenous activist Bruno Pereira in 2022 whilst on a reporting trip in the Amazon. We call on the perpetrators responsible for their killings to be brought to justice.

Donations to the IFJ’s Safety Fund help provide emergency support and assistance to journalists in need. These have included power banks and safety equipment to journalists in Gaza. At least 171 journalists – 157 Palestinians, four Israeli, nine Lebanese and one Syrian have been killed since 7 October 2023. This World Press Freedom Day, the NUJ is urging members to donate to the IFJ Safety Fund in solidarity.

The NUJ has been campaigning to improve journalists’ safety and the union’s Journalists’ Safety Tracker is capturing incidents against journalists ranging from abuse, harassment, intimidation and lawfare. Journalists are encouraged to report historic incidents and return to the tool to inform of future incidents where these occur. Findings will only ever be reported anonymously but help inform our calls to governments on the need for improved funding for safety initiatives. Please take a moment to view the tracker and report an incident.

You can also access the NUJ’s Journalists’ Safety Toolkit for information on staying safe online and in-person. The toolkit can be accessed on-the-go.

Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation (SLAPPs) seek to stymie journalism and prevent public interest journalism. The NUJ has campaigned for several years for standalone legislation in the UK & Ireland to tackle the issue, noting the harm legal threats also issued to journalists have in contributing to a chilling effect. Campaigning continues by the union, you can help by signing the petition by the UK Anti-SLAPP Coalition urging the UK government to take urgent action on SLAPPs.

Laura Davison, NUJ general secretary, said:

“This year’s theme on artificial intelligence for World Press Freedom Day will resonate with journalists worldwide, open to new technologies but concerned about the use of their copyright-protected works to train systems without consent. As we continue to seek assurances from governments and employers that safeguards for journalism in the face of rapid deployment will be pursued, we must remember the harm posed by AI if public confidence and trust in journalism is undermined. “Today, we reaffirm our commitment to campaigns in support of press freedom, recognising our colleagues working within hostile environments and under authoritarian regimes, to ensure access to information remains. Our own work advocating for improved safety measures for journalists continues through our seat on the National Committee for the Safety of Journalists and in the NUJ's campaigns including on SLAPPs. Journalism is not a crime and we must continue to defend a free press, holding those who seek to undermine it to account.”

Find out more about World Press Freedom Day.

