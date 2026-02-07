US: NewsGuild-CWA condemns Washington Post cuts

The NUJ has expressed solidarity with NewsGuild-CWA and workers at the Washington Post after the paper announced that over 300 staff – around a third of its workforce – would be fired.

Jon Schleuss, NewsGuild-CWA president, said:

“It’s disgusting that one of the richest men in the world is more invested in purchasing favor with the president of the United States than in investing in journalists who are the watchdogs of democracy. [...] Bezos’ actions should alarm every American who cares about their rights in our country.”

Laura Davison, NUJ general secretary, said:

“The National Union of Journalists NUJ, the voice of journalists and journalism in the UK and Ireland, stands in solidarity with all workers impacted by the appalling, cataclysmic cuts at the Washington Post.

“We agree wholeheartedly with the Guild position that a newsroom cannot be hollowed out without compromising its credibility, its reach and its future. Without journalists doing their jobs, power will not be held to account and communities will lose access to critical information.

“If the interests of the current ownership are in conflict with these principles of journalism and democracy, they should make way for a stewardship that backs them. The NUJ stands with you in your crucial campaign to oppose these cuts.”