Submit Release
News Search

There were 519 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 318,845 in the last 365 days.

NUJ statement on reports Labour thinktank investigated journalists

The NUJ has responded to reports that Labour Together hired PR firm APCO Worldwide to investigate journalists who were probing irregularities in the thinktank’s funding.

Laura Davison, NUJ general secretary, said:

“Reports of the thinktank Labour Together hiring a commercial firm to investigate journalists are deeply concerning and raise serious questions about political interference and respect for press freedom in the UK. Journalists must be able to pursue stories in the public interest and hold those in power to account without fear of intimidation.

“The public has a right to be informed about influential political organisations, particularly those linked to the government. Any actions taken to block journalists from investigating, scrutinising financial information or reporting freely in the public interest are unacceptable and a threat to the role of journalism in a functioning democracy.”

Return to listing

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

NUJ statement on reports Labour thinktank investigated journalists

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.