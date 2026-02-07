NUJ statement on reports Labour thinktank investigated journalists

The NUJ has responded to reports that Labour Together hired PR firm APCO Worldwide to investigate journalists who were probing irregularities in the thinktank’s funding.

Laura Davison, NUJ general secretary, said:

“Reports of the thinktank Labour Together hiring a commercial firm to investigate journalists are deeply concerning and raise serious questions about political interference and respect for press freedom in the UK. Journalists must be able to pursue stories in the public interest and hold those in power to account without fear of intimidation.

“The public has a right to be informed about influential political organisations, particularly those linked to the government. Any actions taken to block journalists from investigating, scrutinising financial information or reporting freely in the public interest are unacceptable and a threat to the role of journalism in a functioning democracy.”