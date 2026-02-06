Using WhatsApp in your branch

As part of our new training for branch committee members, we will be running a session on how to make the best use of WhatsApp in your branch.

This one-hour session will be based on the TUC's best practice guidelines and is an opportunity for you to come along, share how you are using WhatsApp in your own branch and hear from other branches about how they are using this messaging app to say connected with members.

Please try to find somewhere quiet to join the session and be prepared to turn your camera on if you'd like to make a contribution to the group discussion. If you cannot turn on your camera, you will be asked to write in the chat box instead. This helps us to ensure the session is accessible for all other participants.