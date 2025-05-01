Philippines: Filipino journalist Juan “Johnny” Dayang shot dead

Veteran publisher and champion of media freedom murdered at home

On the cusp of World Press Freedom Day it has emerged that veteran Filipino journalist Juan “Johnny” Dayang has been murdered.

The NUJ joins the International Federation of Journalists and the National Union of Journalists Philippines (NUJP) in strongly condemning his killing and urges the authorities to ensure an urgent, impartial and transparent investigation.

Dayang, the long-term publisher of the Philippines Graphic Magazine, was shot dead at his home in Kalibo, in Aklan province, on April 29.

According to his housekeeper, Dayang was watching a news programme when a masked gunman fired three shots from outside his home through the living room window.

Dayang had reportedly contacted police recently about seeing suspicious individuals circling his house.

The Philippines National Police described his murder as a “senseless killing”.

Dayang was a champion of media freedom, chairman emeritus of the Aklan Press Club and a former president of the Publishers Association of the Philippines Inc and Manila Overseas Press Club. He was also the Mayor of Kalibo from 1986 to 1987 following the 1986 Edsa revolt and People’s Power revolution.

Dayang’s death marks the first journalist killing in the Philippines this year and he is the sixth journalist to be killed since Ferdinand Marcos Jr. took office in June 2022.

The NUJP said:

“The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines joins the media community in condemning the killing of veteran journalist Juan 'Johnny' Dayang. We appreciate the swift action of the Presidential Task Force on Media Security on this matter and join the community on calling for a thorough investigation and resolution of this killing, which happened as we are about to mark World Press Freedom Day.”

The IFJ said:

“The IFJ strongly condemns the killing of journalist Juan 'Johnny' Dayang. This is a heinous crime and authorities and the Marcos government must do more to ensure the safety of Filipino media workers across the country.”

