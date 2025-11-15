NUJ supports Scottish government’s pledge to take action on SLAPPs

The NUJ has welcomed the finding by the Scottish government that legislation needs to be introduced to combat strategic lawsuits against public participation – commonly referred to as SLAPPs.

A Scottish government consultation found that SLAPPS - legal actions or threats of legal actions that have the aim or effect of suppressing public participation on matters of public interest - are being used to stifle legitimate freedom of expression in Scotland.

The consultation found that 94% of respondents who answered the question directly agreed that anti-SLAPP legislation needed to be introduced.

The Scottish government said that it agrees that the law should be reformed to address SLAPPs and “would intend to do so at the next legislative opportunity.”

In its submission to the consultation, the National Union of Journalists had said: "The NUJ believes that this chilling effect is shaping the direction of news in Scotland on both an individual level – with editors deciding not to commit resources to a story because of the potential cost and time taken to produce, publish and defend a story of public interest.”

Nick McGowan-Lowe, National Organiser for Scotland, said:

“This is a welcome and long overdue outcome. For too long those with thin skins and thick wallets have tried to silence the media with vexatious legal claims which have little chance of actual success, but which are prohibitively expensive to defend. We urge the Scottish government to follow this up urgently to ensure reform of the law happens quickly.”

