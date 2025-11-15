NUJ welcomes BBC’s rejection of Trump’s ‘mega SLAPP’ defamation claim

The NUJ notes the BBC’s apology to President Donald Trump over the editing of a speech in a Panorama programme, and welcomes the comprehensive rejection of his claim of defamation.

The BBC said the edit, which spliced parts of Trump’s 6 January 2021 speech together, was an "error of judgement" and the programme will "not be broadcast again in this form on any BBC platforms." Trump’s lawyers had threatened to sue the BBC for $1bn (£759m) in damages unless the corporation issued a “full and fair retraction,” apologised, and paid compensation.

The NUJ’s position has been clear - where editorial mistakes are made it is entirely appropriate that they should be acknowledged in an appropriate manner. The union believes President Trump's claim for damages is wholly disproportionate and reflects his track record attempting to intimidate the media, domestic and foreign.

Trump has a history of threatening and pursuing legal action against press organisations, including The New York Times, ABC, and CBS in the past two years alone. Such lawsuits carry clear ramifications for press freedom and journalists’ ability to scrutinise those in power without fear of retaliation.

Laura Davison, NUJ general secretary, said:

“Donald Trump's approach is tantamount to a mega SLAPP - seeking to bully, undermine and damage the BBC. Journalists around the world must be free to do their work and hold power to account. Solidarity is vital in standing up for journalism and the principles of public service broadcasting.”

The BBC faces many challenges, and the union’s focus is on ensuring that changes are made to improve corporate governance and editorial resources.

Earlier this week, the union issued a statement defending the professional integrity of its members at the BBC and demanded sustainable funding to safeguard public service journalism and quality news provision across the nations, locally and globally.

