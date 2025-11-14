NUJ Highland chapel at BBC Scotland shows solidarity with STV colleagues

The NUJ’s Highland chapel at BBC Scotland has passed a motion showing solidarity with STV colleagues in light of proposed cuts to jobs and programming. The full motion said: “The NUJ’s Highland chapel at BBC Scotland expresses solidarity with colleagues at STV over planned cutbacks. The loss of dozens of jobs and the axing of the north of Scotland news programme would be damaging to communities across the Highlands and Islands. It’s vital the north of Scotland continues to have a robust journalistic capacity and we urge STV management to think again and protect jobs and this important news service.” The full motion in Gaelic: “Tha Seipeal na Gàidhealtachd an NUJ aig a' BhBC a' seasamh gualainn ri gualainn le ar co-obraichean aig STV a thaobh nan geàrraidhean a tha san amharc a sin. Bhiodh call nan dusanan de dh'obraichean agus geàrradh a' phrògram naidheachd aig tuath a' dèanamh cron do choimhearsnachdan air feadh na Gàidhealtachd agus nan Eilean. Tha e deatamach gum bi obair naidheachd aig àrd-ìre a' dol sa cheann a tuath agus tha sinn a' cur ìmpidh air manaidsearan aig STV smaoineachadh a-rithist agus na h-obraichean 's an seirbheis naidheachd seo a ghlèidheadh.” NUJ’s Highland branch expresses ‘deep concern’ around STV cuts BBC Aberdeen, Dundee Orkney and Shetland chapel shows solidarity with STV colleagues NUJ condemns large-scale job cuts at STV STV’s decision to rush through job and programming cuts labelled ‘arrogant’ and ‘knee-jerk’ Return to listing

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.