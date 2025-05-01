TCEQ approves fines totaling $149,421

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality today approved penalties totaling $101,658 against 12 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.

Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: one air quality, one industrial wastewater discharge, and seven public water systems.

Default orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: one air quality, one municipal solid waste, and one public water system.

In addition, on April 22 and April 29, the executive director approved penalties totaling $47,763 against 27 entities.

Agenda items from today’s meeting can be viewed on the TCEQ website. TCEQ's next agenda meeting is scheduled for May 22, 2025. Meetings can be viewed live on the Agenda Meeting Webcasts webpage. Archived meetings can be viewed on the TCEQ YouTube channel. Follow us on Twitter: @TCEQ.