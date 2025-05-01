COMMISSIONER MILLER ANNOUNCES RECORD-BREAKING SALES FOR GO TEXAN PARTNERS AT THE 2025 RODEO SEASON

147 Partners see 19% growth in revenue and 24% increase in participation

AUSTIN - Today, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller proudly announced that the 2025 rodeo season was yet another outstanding triumph for GO TEXAN partners, with total sales reaching a record-breaking $570,054.98 total across six major events. This marks a 19% increase in sales and a 24% increase in the number of partners served compared to the previous year, further highlighting the success and impact of the GO TEXAN initiative in supporting local Texas businesses.

“The continued growth of GO TEXAN is truly a testament to the rising demand for our excellent Texas-made products,” said Commissioner Miller. “Seeing rising sales despite the economic challenges that Texans currently face is also a direct result of the hard work of our GO TEXAN staff. These rodeos give our partners direct access to thousands of customers and retail buyers annually. I congratulate and thank our participating partners and the TDA’s GO TEXAN marketing team on this excellent rodeo season.”

From January to May, a total of 147 GO TEXAN partners showcased their Texas-made products, including coffee, salsas, housewares, and body care items at kiosks and GO TEXAN Pavilions across Fort Worth, San Antonio, Houston, the Rio Grande Valley, Austin, and San Angelo.

Here are the 2025 GO TEXAN Rodeo sales results:

Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo: 59 Partners earned $272,868.79 San Antonio Livestock Show & Rodeo: 6 Partners earned $12,504.68 Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo: 56 Partners earned $239,567.39 Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show & Rodeo: 7 Partners earned $14,212.85 San Angelo Rodeo: 3 Partners earned $7,989.00 Rodeo Austin: 16 Partners earned $22,912.27

Last fall, participating GO TEXAN partners also generated a record-breaking total of $1,114,895 in sales at the 2024 State Fair of Texas GO TEXAN Pavilion, proudly sponsored by Southwest Dairy Farmers. This milestone, combined with the soaring sales at our 2025 Rodeo season, further emphasizes the growing consumer demand for Texas-made GO TEXAN products.

GO TEXAN, launched in 1999, is a signature program of the Texas Department of Agriculture that identifies and promotes Texas-based businesses and their products, both within the state and around the world. For more information about the GO TEXAN program, visit GOTEXAN.org.