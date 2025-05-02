Ascend, Inc. Celebrates a Decade of Great With Great Place To Work®

Mike Maiorino and Sandi Mundt of Ascend Receive Award from Paul Wolcott of Great Place To Work Ascend's 10 Year Award from Great Place To Work Ten Fingers and Thumbs Up for Ascend's Decade of Great

Ascend Joins Special Event Honoring 10+ Years of Great Place To Work Certification in 2025

Great Place To Work Certification benchmarks the exceptional workplace that Ascend has built, highlighting their trust-based leadership and commitment to employee growth and well-being” — Paul Wolcott, President of Great Place To Work

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ascend, Inc., a Great Place To Work® Certified™ workplace, recently received a special invitation to the Decade of Great celebration at the Great Place to Work® For ALL Summit™ in Las Vegas. This exclusive event brought together leading organizations with a decade or more of Great Place To Work Certification, including those reaching this milestone in 2025, to celebrate their ongoing dedication to workplace excellence..

Recognized companies at this event received a distinctive “10 Year” award, a personal meeting moment with President Paul Wolcott of Great Place To Work, and a valuable opportunity to network with fellow Decade of Great leaders. “Great Place To Work Certification benchmarks the exceptional workplace that Ascend has built, highlighting their trust-based leadership and commitment to employee growth and well-being,” says Mr. Wolcott.

Wolcott emphasizes that this recognition reflects a company’s ability to turn employee feedback into meaningful action and sustained cultural excellence, stating “This prestigious designation is sought by companies that accelerate their business performance by going beyond measuring just employee engagement. Certified companies trust Great Place To Work’s products and services, knowing that fostering great leaders and measuring trust benefits both people and business. Pursuing this Certification helps organizations capture key employee feedback and benchmark their workplace against the best, driving improvements in productivity, innovation, and sustained market-beating performance."

"We are incredibly proud to receive this Decade of Great honor from Great Place To Work. It reinforces our long-held belief that a culture built on trust, employee growth, and well-being is not only the right thing to do, but a key driver of our sustained success," said Mike Maiorino, COO of Ascend.

In addition to being certified as a Great Place To Work year after year, Ascend has also been recognized as a Best Small Workplace and a Best Consulting & Professional Services Workplace for multiple years. Team members have cited teamwork, sense of ownership, flexibility, and trust as contributing factors to the 99% "a great place to work" employee rating (compared to 88% for the 2025 top 100 Best Workplaces in the United States).

About Ascend, Inc.

Ascend, Inc. is one of the largest premier exclusive UKG partners in North America. In combining the expertise of over 130 certified consultants and a portfolio of 300+ active projects, Ascend is the trusted go-to expert for all UKG implementation service needs. Ascend offers a comprehensive portfolio of services across the entire UKG Pro Suite and Ready solutions. With a focus on personalized service and a deep product expertise, Ascend empowers both midmarket and enterprise businesses to fully leverage their UKG investment. Ascend’s talented team is dedicated to delivering exceptional value and ensuring a smooth and successful experience for every customer.



About Great Place To Work Certification

Great Place To Work Certification is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience — specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place To Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work Certified.



About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and For All™ Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified and receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

