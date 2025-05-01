Two stores fined for price scanning errors

The N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Standards Division fined two stores for price scanning errors during the first quarter of 2025.

“We inspect stores to ensure their pricing is accurate and the price at the register matches the price on the shelf,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “While most stores pass inspection, the ones that do not will face fines until they come into compliance.”

The department conducts periodic, unannounced inspections of price-scanner systems in businesses to check for accuracy between the prices advertised and the prices that ring up at the register. If a store has more than a 2% error rate on overcharges, inspectors discuss the findings with the store manager and conduct a more intensive follow-up inspection later. Undercharges are also reported, but do not count against a store. Consumers who would like to file a complaint about scanner errors they encounter can call the Standards Division at 984-236-4750.

Penalties are assessed if a store fails a follow-up inspection. In addition to the penalties paid, the store will be subject to reinspection every 60 days from the last inspection until it meets the 2%-or-less error rate. Additional penalties may be assessed if a store fails reinspection.

Following are civil penalties recorded in the first quarter of 2025:

(Davidson) Speedway at 19 Cotton Grove Road in Lexington paid $405 after failing two inspections in 2024. An inspection in April 2024 found an error rate of 16% for eight overcharges on a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in June 2024 found an error rate of 3% for three overcharges on a 100-item lot, resulting in the $405 fine. The store passed inspection in August 2024. The store paid the fine in March.

(Watauga) Staples at 1275 Blowing Rock Road in Boone paid a $1,005 fine after failing two inspections in 2024. An initial inspection in February 2024 found seven overcharges on a 50-item lot – a 14% error rate. A follow-up inspection in April 2024 found a 6.33% error rate for 19 overcharges on 300 items, resulting in a $1,005 fine. The store passed inspection in June 2024. The store paid the fine in February.