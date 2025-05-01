The Republican Recap: Week of April 28, 2025

Here’s a recap of what Republicans achieved on the House Floor this week: Defending Americans’ Right to Choose Their Car ✅ In December 2024, the Biden-Harris Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) granted a waiver of preemption for California’s Advanced Clean Cars II rule that places extreme standards on emissions for vehicles in an attempt to make all new vehicles zero emission by 2035. This rule will ban the sale of gas-powered and traditional hybrid vehicles gradually – forcing automakers to sell electric vehicles in place of traditional models and taking consumer choice out of Americans’ hands. Electric vehicles are considerably more expensive than gas vehicles and much less reliable in certain conditions, making them an unrealistic option for many American families. Additionally, these regulations place an enormous burden on manufacturers and even force them to rely on one of our biggest adversaries and the world’s number one polluter – China – which controls around 90 percent of the processing and refining supply chain capacity for the minerals required to power electric vehicles. Americans should be able to choose which car best suits their needs and the needs of their family, not be forced to choose an EV. We cannot allow the Biden-era regulations to take choice out of consumer hands and force unaffordable options on Americans. House Republicans passed legislation to repeal this damaging Biden EPA waiver. Rep. John Joyce’s legislation, H.J. Res. 88, repeals the Biden-Harris EPA’s waiver allowing California’s burdensome Advanced Clean Cars II emissions rule, protecting consumer choice, keeping more affordable and realistic car options in the marketplace, and preventing increased manufacturing and consumer costs. “American consumers, not out-of-touch politicians, should decide what vehicle best fits their individual needs,” said Rep. John Joyce. “Since I arrived in Washington, I have led this fight to protect consumer freedom and save the American auto industry from dangerous environmental regulations. As this legislation takes its first step toward reaching President Trump’s desk, I urge my colleagues in the Senate to support this bill to save our auto industry and protect the freedom of the open road.” What Members Said: “In the final weeks of the 2024, the Biden led EPA approved a waiver allowing California to ban the sale of gas powered, diesel, and even hybrid vehicles by 2035, effectively paving the way for the state to set emission standards for the entire nation. This resolution overturns this waiver, protecting the right of every American to choose the vehicle that works best for them,” said Rep. Troy Balderson. “For many consumers and entrepreneurs, they are seeing conventional gas power cars as reliable, affordable and able to meet the needs of their families and small businesses, yet the Biden Administration chose to team up with radical climate activists to support the one-size-fits-all electric vehicle mandate that the market and the American people have clearly rejected. This legislation is about defending consumer choice. Let's make sure California does not dictate what the rest of America drives.”

Safeguarding America’s Trucking Industry From Burdensome Rules ✅ In 2023, the Biden-Harris Administration’s Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) approved a waiver for California’s Advanced Clean Trucks rule under the Clean Air Act, allowing the state to impose stricter emissions standards for medium and heavy-duty trucks than federal requirements. This rule would force truck makers to sell zero-emission trucks, imposing more burdensome regulations, increasing vehicle prices for Americans, raising costs and over complicating manufacturing for automakers, and threatening the American supply chain. If not reversed, the Biden Advanced Clean Trucks rule would demand truck makers implement the expensive transition to electric trucks and disproportionately harm truckers and hardworking American families across the nation. The rule aims for all new trucks to be zero emission by 2035. Americans are sick and tired of burdensome regulations imposed by unelected bureaucrats to further their radical “Green New Deal” agenda driving up costs and hurting manufacturers. House Republicans passed legislation to repeal the waiver approving the Advanced Clean Trucks rule, lower vehicle costs for consumers, and safeguard the American trucking industry. H.J. Res. 87, introduced by Rep. John James, overturns the Biden Administration’s approval of California’s Advanced Clean Trucks rule forcing truck makers to sell zero-emission trucks and raising vehicle prices for consumers. “Michigan is not afraid of the future, but we demand to be a part of it. The Biden Administration left behind comply-or-die Green New Deal mandates that threaten to crush our trucking industry and drive-up costs for hardworking Americans,” said Rep. John James. “I know — my family has a trucking company. Republicans are working hard to implement President Trump’s America First agenda, and the first step is repealing the rules and waivers that fueled Bideninflation.” What Members Said: “This week, we are moving to overturn yet one more, another reckless regulation – this time targeting the very backbone of our supply chain: American truckers,” said Rep. Randy Weber. “This is a direct hit on our truckers – I know, I ran a small trucking business for a short time – on our small businesses, and anyone who relies on affordable, reliable transportation, which quite frankly, is just about every American. Let's be real: this isn't about cleaner air, never was, never going to be. It's about control. It's about forcing a one-size-fits-all green agenda on the rest of the country – I might say, the unsuspecting country – regardless of what it costs working families, what it costs farmers, job creators and yes, truckers. They just don't care. This CRA sends a clear message, Madam Speaker. We stand, Republicans stand with the men and women who keep America running. We stand with Americans for common sense.”

Overturning Unworkable Nitrogen Oxide Engine Emissions Standards ✅ Last year, the Biden-Harris Administration Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) decided to grant a waiver of preemption allowing California to impose their Omnibus Low NOx (nitrogen oxide) regulations on on-road heavy-duty vehicles and engines. The regulations include stringent and onerous requirements for revised heavy-duty emission standards. These new standards would require significant investments in new technologies and infrastructure, resulting in a high cost of compliance that burdens manufacturers as well as consumers as the cost of the transition to these standards is passed down. Additionally, as these California “clean car” policies mandate stricter emission standards, phasing out the sale of gas-powered vehicles, they limit the availability of vehicles that don't meet these unreasonable standards – reducing options available to consumers. If left unchanged, this harmful decision by the Biden EPA would threaten affordable, reliable transportation, increase manufacturing complexities, and drive up costs for taxpayers and businesses.We can’t allow radical leftist bureaucrats to impose unworkable Green New Deal standards that harm everyday Americans, American manufacturing, and our transportation industry. House Republicans passed legislation to put an end to this Biden-era rule creating burdensome, unrealistic standards for heavy-duty on-road engines. Rep. Jay Obernolte’s legislation, H.J. Res. 89, disapproves the Biden-Harris EPA’s rule granting California the ability to implement its most recent nitrogen oxide engine emission standards, imposing onerous and impractical requirements for heavy-duty on-road engines, raising costs for consumers, and threatening reliable transportation and consumer choice. “I’m proud that the House passed my resolution to stop California’s unworkable engine emission standards from becoming national policy,” said Rep. Jay Obernolte. “These regulations would raise costs for consumers, crush small businesses, and threaten critical supply chains across the country. It is Congress’ job to ensure that one state’s overreach doesn’t dictate how all Americans live, work, or drive.” What Members Said: Rep. Ken Calvert that by reversing these disastrous Biden mandates, House Republicans are working to provide Americans with more choices and affordable options.

Keeping Recreation Opportunities Available in the Glen Canyon Recreation Area ✅ Under the Biden-Harris Administration, the National Park Service issued a rule prohibiting the use of Off Road Vehicles (ORVs) and street-legal all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) on approximately 24 miles of park roads in Glen Canyon Recreation Area, making it harder for locals to find places to live, work, and recreate with less access to land. This rule went into effect on February 12, 2025. The Glen Canyon Recreation Area – a National Recreation Area – should be managed for multiple uses as Congress directed, so Americans can enjoy the great outdoors without dealing with burdensome restrictions. This rule limiting access is not supported by county officials, the state, or locals – showing just how out-of-touch Biden-era regulations are with the American public, instead catering to radical environmental groups. It is not sustainable for National Park Services to continue infringing on access and use, especially in an area with so much land already locked by the federal government. We should be supporting recreation, not discouraging it. It’s past time for balanced land management that considers local communities and citizens – Americans have a right to use their lands for recreation and resources. House Republicans passed legislation to overturn the Biden National Park Service’s burdensome Glen Canyon Recreation Area motor vehicles rule. H.J. Res. 60, sponsored by Rep. Celeste Maloy, repeals the Biden Administration rule prohibiting use of ORVs and street-legal ATVs on approximately 24 miles of park roads in the Glen Canyon Recreation Area, reopening the land for recreational use. “I introduced a resolution to nullify a senseless rule that limits recreation in a National Recreation Area, and I'm thrilled to see the House advance it. Ensuring that agencies are managing land for multiple uses, as directed by Congress, is a continuous battle that I will continue to fight so that people in Utah and across the country are free to continue exploring and enjoying the land that was set aside for them,” said Rep. Celeste Maloy. What Members Said:

Protecting California’s Water Supply From Burdensome Environmental Red Tape ✅ In July 2024, the Biden U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service published a rule classifying the San Francisco Bay-Delta distinct population segment of longfin smelt to be an endangered species, adding it to the Endangered Species List and extending the protections that come with it to the fish. This decision puts California’s water supply at risk by placing new restrictions on the Central Valley Project (CVP) and State Water Project (SWP), resulting in more water being diverted to the Pacific Ocean rather than stored to supply farmers and families for future use or being made available to Americans. Once again, the Biden Administration imposed out-of-touch regulations to cater to radical environmental groups instead of prioritizing the needs of everyday Americans. This rule only adds to the mass of confusing and burdensome environmental policies making it harder to effectively manage California’s water supply. Californians need policies that cut bureaucracy and simplify water management, not make it nearly impossible. House Republicans passed legislation that would undo the listing of this fish species as endangered and halt the designation of critical habitat in order to safeguard water for Californians across the state. Rep. Doug LaMalfa’s legislation, H.J. Res. 78, repeals the Biden Administration’s listing of the longfin smelt as endangered under the Endangered Species Act, as this designation imposes burdensome red tape that hinders effective water management and reduces water availability for the American families and farmers who need it most. “The Biden Administration and activist judges have used this listing as a political tool to block progress on California water policy,” said Rep. Doug LaMalfa. “This listing is based on cherry picked scientific anecdotes and even Stanford’s Center for Water California Recourses Policy and Management questioned the science of the listing. It adds yet another layer of conflicting regulations that dump tens of millions of acre feet of water out to the Pacific Ocean, with farmers receiving only 40% to 50% of their promised federal and state water. Congress isn’t going to stand by while bureaucrats and environmental lawsuits continue to wreck the water system that feeds our farms, our families, and our economy. I’m glad to see the House take a stand and push back with real solutions that help us grow food, provide water, and keep our economy strong.” What Members Said: House Republicans that H.J. Res. 78 reverses Biden's environmental overreach and bolsters the economic stability and water supply for the region's farmers.

Taking Down Nonconsensual Sexually Explicit Images Posted Online ✅ Too many Americans have been victims of damaging online sexual exploitation, including young children. An alarming number of cases of revenge porn or sextortion, particularly with children and teens, have even resulted in suicide – robbing from young Americans from the lives they should have had, free from severe cyber abuse.



This isn’t benign online activity – it is intentional harm and exploitation of Americans and kids by cyber predators. We have a moral duty to remove and fight against the publication of both authentic and deepfake nonconsensual sexually-explicit images of individuals, hold the perpetrators accountable, and take action to keep Americans safe online.



This violation of privacy changes victims’ lives forever, with potentially deadly consequences. With an overwhelmingly bipartisan vote, House Republicans passed legislation to stand up for the victims of online sexual exploitation, give Americans back their dignity and online privacy, and save lives. Sen. Ted Cruz’s legislation, S. 146, the TAKE IT DOWN Act, bans the online publication of nonconsensual real and computer-generated intimate images of individuals, criminalizing their publication and demanding their prompt removal from platforms once the platforms are notified of their existence. “My TAKE IT DOWN Act's passage is a bipartisan victory to protect victims of real and deepfake revenge pornography. This bill shows Congress at its best, working together to empower victims, especially women and girls. It equally holds offenders and Big Tech accountable. Special thanks to Speaker Johnson, Leader Scalise, Whip Emmer, and Conference Chair McClain for their leadership in getting this done,” said Rep. Maria Salazar.

who played a key role in advancing this legislation, underlined that by safeguarding children from hurtful online behavior today, S. 146 takes a vital step in nurturing our leaders of tomorrow. What Members Said: