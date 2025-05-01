Kimberly-Clark Corporation expanding Aiken County operation

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Kimberly-Clark Corporation(Kimberly-Clark), a producer of personal care products, today announced it is expanding its operations in Aiken County. The company’s investment of over $200 million will create more than 150 new jobs.

Founded in 1872, Kimberly-Clark's well-known brands, including Cottonelle, Huggies, Kleenex, Scott and more, are sold in over 175 countries. The company is headquartered in Texas and has more than 40,000 employees worldwide.

Kimberly-Clark will add 1.1 million square feet to its existing facility located at 246 Old Jackson Highway in Beech Island. The expansion will streamline Kimberly-Clark’s distribution footprint, significantly increasing its ability to ship directly from its mega-manufacturing facility located on the same site. The facility will leverage advanced robotics, artificial intelligence-powered logistics systems and high-density automated storage to dramatically improve operational efficiencies. Established in 1968, the Beech Island manufacturing facility is the company’s largest globally.

Operations are expected to be online in the second quarter of 2027. Individuals interested in joining the Kimberly-Clark team should visit the company’s careers page.

QUOTES

“This investment represents the strong progress we are making on our end-to-end supply chain transformation. By bringing together manufacturing and distribution under one automated roof, we are building a more agile, responsive and resilient operating model that will enhance service levels for our retail partners. Beech Island is the largest facility in our manufacturing network, so this new investment will drive impact at scale.” -Kimberly-Clark Chief Supply Chain Officer Tamera Fenske

“Thanks to South Carolina’s exceptional business climate, global leaders like Kimberly-Clark Corporation are finding lasting success in our state. The company’s commitment to investing in South Carolina is truly something worth celebrating, and we congratulate Kimberly-Clark and Aiken County on this milestone.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Kimberly-Clark Corporation’s decision to build upon its decades-long legacy in Aiken County is great news for our state and our people. South Carolina is proud to be the home of Kimberly-Clark’s largest manufacturing facility and celebrate its latest investment of over $200 million in the Aiken County community.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“I’m pleased to hear the news of this major expansion at Kimberly-Clark’s Beech Island facility. Kimberly-Clark has been a cornerstone in Aiken County’s economy for decades, and this investment represents a continued vote of confidence in our community and what it offers the manufacturing sector. Maintaining a business-friendly environment is not only good for business, but also for the county, the taxpayers and the talented workforce on Kimberly-Clark’s team.” -Aiken County Council Chairman Gary Bunker

“We are proud to support Kimberly-Clark’s continued investment in Aiken County. This expansion not only reinforces their long-term commitment to the region but also brings new opportunities for economic growth and job creation." -Western SC Economic Development Partnership Board Chairman Gary Stooksbury

FIVE FAST FACTS