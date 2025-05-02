Space Force Association Welcomes Five New Corporate Partners Advancing the Future of Spacepower

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Space Force Association (SFA) is proud to announce the addition of five distinguished organizations as new corporate partners: O-Astra ISR, Voyager Technologies, Estes Express Lines, HII Mission Technologies, and SpaceWERX. This expansion reflects a shared commitment to strengthening national space capabilities, supporting Guardians, and accelerating innovation across the defense and commercial space sectors.

The new corporate partners represent a dynamic cross-section of the space and defense industries:

O-Astra ISR is a pioneer in next-generation intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance solutions designed to provide real-time decision advantage in space and near-space domains.

Voyager Technologies specializes in advanced satellite communications and AI-driven mission solutions, enabling seamless operations in contested and congested space environments.

Estes Express Lines, a leader in logistics and transportation, brings critical supply chain support to defense and aerospace initiatives, ensuring mission-critical assets move securely and efficiently.

HII Mission Technologies, a division of Huntington Ingalls Industries, delivers cutting-edge C5ISR and cyber solutions that enhance multi-domain operational readiness and national security.

SpaceWERX, the innovation arm of the U.S. Space Force, empowers collaboration between government, industry, and academia to accelerate the commercialization of defense-relevant space technologies.

Together, these partners will support the SFA's efforts to foster education, professional development, and advocacy on behalf of Guardians and the space community.

The Space Force Association invites industry leaders, innovators, and stakeholders to engage in its growing network to further solidify America's leadership in space.

About the Space Force Association
The Space Force Association is the premier independent organization dedicated to supporting the United States Space Force and the space warfighting domain. SFA advocates for policies, partnerships, and public understanding that advance space capabilities and national security.

Space Force Association Welcomes Five New Corporate Partners Advancing the Future of Spacepower

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, IT Industry, Military Industry, Science, Technology


About

The Space Force Association (SFA) is the only independent, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that serves as a professional military association whose sole focus is supporting the United States Space Force, United States Space Command, U.S. national spacepower at large, and our global partners and allies' efforts in space exploration. Its core functions are to research, inform, and advocate to achieve superior spacepower by shaping a Space Force that provides credible deterrence in competition, dominant capability in combat, and professional services for all partners. In addition, the SFA has an essential function to provide support for the men and women of the U.S. Space Force. Membership is open to both military and civilians. For more information on the SFA, please visit ussfa.org.

