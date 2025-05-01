The Houstonian Hotel Unveils Seasonal Highlights Tailored to Every Type of Guest

With its top-tier amenities and easy access to the city's best attractions, this Forbes Four-Star rated property provides a vacation that's equal parts relaxation and adventure. This season, The Houstonian is making it even easier to plan the perfect getaway. Guests can enjoy quiet time in the relaxing Tranquility Room, a light meal or glass of champagne at Trellis Spa's restaurant, and indoor or outdoor soaking tubs and private cabanas to complete a day of pampering. Hotel guests have access to The Houstonian Club, a Platinum Club of America, offering over 180 group exercise classes per week, 300 pieces of state-of-the-art cardio and strength training machines, and certified personal trainers. TRIBUTE, The Houstonian's on-property restaurant, is known for expertly combining the flavors of Texas, Louisiana, and Mexico into one unforgettable menu.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nestled on 27 acres in the heart of Houston, The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa is ready to welcome guests for a memorable vacation. With its top-tier amenities and easy access to the city's best attractions, this Forbes Four-Star rated property provides a vacation that's equal parts relaxation and adventure.This season, The Houstonian is making it even easier to plan the perfect getaway with a curated list of the top ten reasons to stay and play. From Texas-sized spa days and delicious culinary experiences to private trails and family-friendly fun, they have curated a guide to a summer well spent without ever leaving Houston's city limits.Unwind at the Largest Luxury Spa in Texas Trellis Spa is perfect for a solo escape or a relaxing couple's retreat. The full-service spa offers an extensive menu, including facials, massages, body treatments, and nail and hair services. Guests can enjoy quiet time in the relaxing Tranquility Room, a light meal or glass of champagne at Trellis Spa's restaurant, and indoor or outdoor soaking tubs and private cabanas to complete a day of pampering. This season, guests can experience a Coconut Cucumber pedicure. Perfect for spring and summer, the 50-minute treatment treats dryness and gets feet ready for warm weather.Savor Tex-Lex Flavors at TRIBUTETRIBUTE, The Houstonian's on-property restaurant, is known for expertly combining the flavors of Texas, Louisiana, and Mexico into one unforgettable menu. The culinary team at the elevated restaurant works with local farmers, ranchers, and fishermen to showcase the region's bounty. TRIBUTE offers an extensive wine menu, private dining experiences, and Texas-sized hospitality. Right now, guests can enjoy several spring-inspired dishes, including Iberico Pork Chop Huaxamole, Gulf Seafood Papillote, and Tuna Recado Negro.Train at the State-of-the-Art Fitness CenterThe Houstonian Club earned the distinction of being a "Platinum Club of America," making it the only one in Houston and placing it among the top 5% of private clubs in the nation. With over 180 group exercise classes per week, 300 pieces of state-of-the-art cardio and strength training machines, and certified personal trainers, it is a fitness lover's dream come true.Make a Splash this Summer at The HoustonianWhether guests are cannonballing into warmer weather or relaxing under a shaded lounge with a drink in hand, there is enough fun for everyone at The Houstonian's trio of temperature-controlled pools. Little swimmers can zip down the waterslide while adults soak away the day in the hot tub; it is the perfect blend of poolside play and summertime relaxation.Enjoy Poolside Lunch & Drinks at Arbor GrillArbor Grill brings the flavor right to guests' lounge chairs with fresh, poolside bites that hit the spot. A refreshing pit stop between swims, Arbor Grill's menu offers everything from crisp salads and stacked sandwiches to kid-approved treats. Open seasonally, Arbor Grill is currently open on weekends through the fall, and hours are updated throughout the season.Take a Stroll on The Houstonian's Private TrailsEnjoy peaceful walks or a morning jog through scenic wooded trails and catch a glimpse of the native flora and fauna (and a lot of cute critters, too) that make The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa an urban oasis in the heart of the fourth largest city in the nation.Let the Kids Loose at The BungalowParents will love the immersive play area at The Houstonian Club designed with kids' fun in mind. From a Ninja Warrior-style obstacle course to engaging activities made just for them, there is a lot to enjoy for pint-sized guests at The Bungalow. Reservations required.Recharge, Refresh, and Restore with the Sleep Improvement Package at The CoveryTrellis Spa and The Covery take a relaxing vacation to a whole new level with the Sleep Improvement Package. At The Covery, a recovery and wellness space, guests will receive a Red Light Therapy session, BrainTap session, Hyperbaric Oxygen Treatment, and Tranquility Pro-Sleep Massage to help induce great sleep.Indulge in Retail Therapy at The Shop at The HoustonianShop for more than just activewear at The Shop inside The Houstonian Club. Find the latest in health, fitness, and fashion from brands such as Bella Dahl, Beyond Yoga, Therabody, Shannon Bell, Vuori, Faherty, and more. Whether guests pick up a thoughtful gift or treat themselves to a little retail therapy post-workout, The Shop makes it easy to find something fabulous.Catch the Game at The Bar & PatioPull up a seat to watch a game or enjoy a handcrafted cocktail at The Bar & Patio. Located right off The Houstonian's main lobby, The Bar & Patio has a cozy indoor seating area, and during patio season, guests can make their way outside to the expansive patio. The Bar & Patio offers an extensive menu of spirits and bar favorites, including hamburgers, sandwiches, tacos, and more. Right now, guests can enjoy three new handcrafted cocktails including, Michelada Way, a Parisian-inspired Boulevardier, and the sweet Key Lime Pie.###Located in the heart of Houston, The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa is a Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star secluded retreat adjacent to the city’s iconic Memorial Park and minutes from downtown, the Galleria, and Energy Corridor. The Houstonian recently completed a $70 million master plan renovation and was named in Travel + Leisure’s World Best Awards as the #1 Resort Hotel in Texas. The resort is a member of Preferred Hotels and Resorts and is known for its timeless nature, elegant décor, private fitness club, and its involvement in Houston’s historic events and celebrations. Guests at The Houstonian Hotel may relax and rejuvenate on a 27-acre oasis, with floor-to-ceiling wooded views in its 280 newly renovated guest rooms and suites, including a new Bush Suite with memorabilia from President George H.W. Bush’s time at the property. TRIBUTE restaurant serves authentic Tex-Lex cuisine with an impressive wine list, The Bar & Patio is a classic local favorite, and the Coffee Shop serves guests in the elegant hotel lobby. The hotel has 33,890 square feet of indoor meeting space and 87,349 square feet of outdoor meeting space with a “Houstonian Experiences” menu for corporate and social groups, meetings, and celebrations. The 185,000-square-foot Houstonian Club offers over 180 weekly group exercise classes, aquatic programs, indoor and outdoor tennis, a resort pool with a rockslide, a 25-meter sports lap pool, and a quiet garden pool. Houstonian Club Members and Houstonian Hotel guests enjoy the club’s luxurious locker rooms and wet areas, a fully equipped fitness floor with over 300 pieces of equipment, indoor turfed fitness zone, enhanced group exercise fitness studios, cycle studio, a private yoga studio with aerial silks, and an indoor basketball court. The club also provides 2 areas for children ages 6 weeks to 12 years, kids camps, and special events and programming plus an outdoor playground and butterfly garden. Poolside dining is available at the expansive Arbor Grill, with wood decks, TVs, and a fire pit, and the club’s grab-and-go called Refuel offers light fare and Starbucks Coffee. The club offers a full-time registered dietitian, and a wellness therapy suite called The Covery by The Houstonian Club. At 26,500 square feet, Trellis Spa at The Houstonian is the largest luxury spa in the state of Texas. From the outside, it resembles a magnificent European Villa with statuesque architecture and luscious gardens. On the inside, soothing, nature-inspired hues complement a grand, light-filled reception, renovated treatment rooms, sauna and wet areas, a scenic treetop dining room, an indoor Reflection Pool, and tranquil lounging areas. Its outdoor Soaking Pools and Garden provides an authentic contrast bathing experience with open-air cabanas, rocking chairs, a fire pit, and a butterfly art installation. The Houstonian also includes Sage ‘n’ Bloom Floral Studio, providing bespoke floral services for weddings and celebrations, client experiences, and corporate installations on-property and to the public.One of Houston’s historic gems, the property is known for its grace, comfort, and unparalleled guest experience.The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa / 111 North Post Oak Lane / Houston, Texas 77024

