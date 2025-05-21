The Houstonian Club Shares Mental Wellness Tips During Mental Health Awareness Month

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and the certified staff of instructors and personal trainers at The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa offer their best tips on how to protect mental health through rest, relaxation, and movement. The Houstonian Club’s 185,000-square-foot campus is home to a dedicated team of certified instructors, coaches, trainers, and health professionals. The Covery by The Houstonian Club, the first of its kind in Texas, offers innovative therapies designed to enhance recovery, promote self-care, and support mental well-being. The Houstonian Club's team of fitness and health professionals offer tips and guidance on simple activities that support both physical and mental well-being as part of a holistic wellness journey. At The Covery by The Houstonain Club, BrainTap uses guided meditation, sound, and light to synchronize brainwaves, promoting relaxation and focus.

From yoga and journaling to high-intensity training and recovery therapies, The Houstonian Club shares daily practices that support mental well-being.

We know that movement, rest, recovery, and social interaction go hand-in-hand with mental wellness. We prioritize each one of those for not only our staff but the members we work with daily.” — Cher Harris, General Manager of The Houstonian Club

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and the certified staff of instructors and personal trainers at The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa offer their best tips on how to protect mental health through rest, relaxation, and movement. Recognized as a Platinum Club of America, The Houstonian Club offers over 180 group exercise classes each week, is home to more than 300 pieces of exercise equipment, offers indoor and outdoor workout areas, racquet sports, basketball, resort-style pools, and innovative programming for the whole family."We know that movement, rest, recovery, and social interaction go hand-in-hand with mental wellness," said Cher Harris, General Manager of The Houstonian Club. "That is why we prioritize each one of those for not only our staff but the members we work with daily."Located in the heart of Houston, The Houstonian Club’s 185,000-square-foot campus is home to a dedicated team of certified instructors, coaches, trainers, and health professionals who offer tips and guidance on simple activities that support both physical and mental well-being as an important part of a holistic wellness journey.Marizol Cabrera, Yoga Instructor, The Houstonian ClubCabrera recommends two poses to help calm the nervous system and release lower back tension."Start on your belly in Sphinx Pose, elbows down or lifted, gently arch the spine. Add slow hamstring curls, looking over one shoulder at a time. Flip onto your back for Bridge Pose and squeeze your inner thighs and glutes to ground yourself for a few rounds. Try lifting one leg as you gently lift and lower your hips."Nosa Edebor, Yoga Instructor, The Houstonian ClubNosa Edebor, a yoga instructor at The Houstonian Club, shares one of the practices he uses to support his mental health. While he has long relied on music, meditation, movement, and yoga, he has recently incorporated more journaling into his routine."I started with the Five-Minute Journal," he says. "In the morning, I write what I'm grateful for and looking forward to, and a daily affirmation. In the evening, I reflect on the highlights of my day and any lessons I've learned."He describes it as a "low-effort, high-reward habit" that helps shift his mindset over time.Susy Crosser, Yoga Instructor, The Houstonian ClubCrosser encourages incorporating small moments of connection into daily life to support mental and physical health."Even brief interactions—like laughing with someone, offering a hug, or smiling at a stranger's dog—can make a real difference," she says. "These micro-connections help strengthen the vagus nerve, which supports key bodily functions and helps reduce stress and inflammation. It's a small act that greatly impacts your health and happiness."Steven Villanueva, Yoga Instructor, The Houstonian ClubVillanueva focuses on nutrition, choosing to eat in a way that nourishes his body and eliminating alcohol to support clarity and balance. "Getting good sleep and starting the day early has been a game changer," he adds.He prioritizes surrounding himself with healthier environments and like-minded people, as well as being mindful of boundaries. "I've learned to say no, even to myself, when something doesn't support my well-being or add value to my life."Matt McCullough, Personal Trainer, The Houstonian ClubMcCullough shares three simple tips to improve sleep and support recovery."Better sleep equals better recovery," he says. "One way to wind down is by journaling to clear lingering thoughts from your day. An eye mask can help block light and signal your body that it's time to rest. Avoiding screens for at least an hour before bed helps reduce blue light exposure, which can interfere with your natural sleep cycle."Shantelle Weichers, Personal Trainer, The Houstonian ClubAccording to Weichers, remembering the connection between physical and mental health is important."Mental health is influenced by physical health," Weichers says. "The American College of Sports Medicine highlights the role of physical activity in managing stress and anxiety."She says that strength training and aerobic conditioning are key for general fitness, but HIIT or sprint intervals have been scientifically proven to help improve mood and fitness levels," she says.Ainoa Lopez, Covery Coordinator, The Covery by The Houstonian Club The Covery by The Houstonian Club, the first of its kind in Texas, offers innovative therapies designed to enhance recovery, promote self-care, and support mental well-being. These treatments help reduce stress and anxiety, improve sleep, and elevate mood."There are several therapies that help with mental health, but the four that I recommend support a balanced, restorative experience for both body and mind, making them a valuable addition to any wellness routine," says Lopez.BrainTap uses guided meditation, sound, and light to synchronize brainwaves, promoting relaxation and focus. Red Light Therapy may boost serotonin and dopamine levels while reducing inflammation and regulating mood. Infrared Sauna helps relieve stress, ease pain, and improve circulation, while Halotherapy (dry salt therapy) can soothe the respiratory system.###Located in the heart of Houston, The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa is a Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star secluded retreat adjacent to the city’s iconic Memorial Park and minutes from downtown, the Galleria, and Energy Corridor. The Houstonian recently completed a $70 million master plan renovation and was named in Travel + Leisure’s World Best Awards as the #1 Resort Hotel in Texas. The resort is a member of Preferred Hotels and Resorts and is known for its timeless nature, elegant décor, private fitness club, and its involvement in Houston’s historic events and celebrations. Guests at The Houstonian Hotel may relax and rejuvenate on a 27-acre oasis, with floor-to-ceiling wooded views in its 280 newly renovated guest rooms and suites, including a new Bush Suite with memorabilia from President George H.W. Bush’s time at the property. TRIBUTE restaurant serves authentic Tex-Lex cuisine with an impressive wine list, The Bar & Patio is a classic local favorite, and the Coffee Shop serves guests in the elegant hotel lobby. The hotel has 33,890 square feet of indoor meeting space and 87,349 square feet of outdoor meeting space with a “Houstonian Experiences” menu for corporate and social groups, meetings, and celebrations. The 185,000-square-foot Houstonian Club offers over 180 weekly group exercise classes, aquatic programs, indoor and outdoor tennis, a resort pool with a rockslide, a 25-meter sports lap pool, and a quiet garden pool. Houstonian Club Members and Houstonian Hotel guests enjoy the club’s luxurious locker rooms and wet areas, a fully equipped fitness floor with over 300 pieces of equipment, indoor turfed fitness zone, enhanced group exercise fitness studios, cycle studio, a private yoga studio with aerial silks, and an indoor basketball court. The club also provides 2 areas for children ages 6 weeks to 12 years, kids camps, and special events and programming plus an outdoor playground and butterfly garden. Poolside dining is available at the expansive Arbor Grill, with wood decks, TVs, and a fire pit, and the club’s grab-and-go called Refuel offers light fare and Starbucks Coffee. The club offers a full-time registered dietitian, and a wellness therapy suite called The Covery by The Houstonian Club. At 26,500 square feet, Trellis Spa at The Houstonian is the largest luxury spa in the state of Texas. From the outside, it resembles a magnificent European Villa with statuesque architecture and luscious gardens. On the inside, soothing, nature-inspired hues complement a grand, light-filled reception, renovated treatment rooms, sauna and wet areas, a scenic treetop dining room, an indoor Reflection Pool, and tranquil lounging areas. Its outdoor Soaking Pools and Garden provides an authentic contrast bathing experience with open-air cabanas, rocking chairs, a fire pit, and a butterfly art installation. The Houstonian also includes Sage ‘n’ Bloom Floral Studio, providing bespoke floral services for weddings and celebrations, client experiences, and corporate installations on-property and to the public.One of Houston’s historic gems, the property is known for its grace, comfort, and unparalleled guest experience.The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa / 111 North Post Oak Lane / Houston, Texas 77024

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.