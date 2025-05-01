Phoenix Dojo Gala to Honor Resilience and Rebuild Pacific Palisades Martial Arts Studio Lost in the LA Wildfires

Gerry Blanck (center right) with his award-winning students before LA fires destroyed their Pacific Palisades dojo. A May 17 gala at Hilton Santa Monica will raise funds to rebuild and support youth martial arts. Photo credit: Diamond Media. Gerry Blanck surveys the ashes of his beloved Pacific Palisades dojo, destroyed in the LA fires. A May 17 fundraiser at Hilton Santa Monica aims to help rebuild and restore hope for Gerry and his students. Photo credit: Sensei Gerry. A young student breaks a board during the United Dojos fire relief open house last March. Just three weeks after the fires, the dojo reopened temporarily in Santa Monica—and within two months, hosted a major event to help the Palisades heal. Photo credit: Diamond Media.

Gala set for May 17 at Hilton Santa Monica to help rebuild Gerry Blanck’s dojo, lost in the LA fires, and support martial arts programs for local youth.

This isn’t just about bricks and mortar. This dojo has always been a safe place, a second home for many families. We’re determined to rise from the ashes - stronger, together.” — Gerry Blanck, a two-time world champion in kickboxing and karate..

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A powerful story of resilience and community spirit will take center stage at the Phoenix Dojo Gala on Saturday, May 17, 2025, at the Hilton Santa Monica Hotel & Suites. The fundraising event will help rebuild Gerry Blanck’s renowned martial arts studio, which was tragically destroyed in the recent Los Angeles wildfires - a catastrophe that also displaced 180 students and their families who lost their homes in the fires.The event follows FOX 11 Los Angeles coverage, documenting the devastation and the dojo’s integral role in the community. Watch the FOX 11 story here. Organized by Gerry Blanck’s Martial Arts Foundation, the gala will commemorate the dojo’s 43-year legacy and raise critical funds to support its restoration and expand community-based programming, including scholarships for martial arts students and sponsorship of local health and wellness initiatives. The evening, titled From Fire to Future, honors the dojo’s elite athletes who recently brought home medals and trophies from major karate competitions. The event will feature dinner, live entertainment, a silent and live auction, awards, and special guest appearances.The evening will be hosted by Peter Madrigal (Vanderpump Rules / Owner, Reality Network Co) and feature performances by Billboard Top Ten dance artist Kendra Erika and Australian pop-country duo Mason & Julez. Diamond Media executive produces the event, with Sandra Costa Architectural Design & Build serving as associate producer. Christina Fulton - actress, CEO of Immortal Beauty Inc., and KTLA co-contributor - chairs the host committee.“This isn’t just about bricks and mortar,” said Gerry Blanck, a two-time world champion in kickboxing and karate. “This dojo has always been a safe place, a second home for many families. We’re determined to rise from the ashes - stronger, together.”Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available now through The Phoenix Dojo Gala Ticket Page . All proceeds will go toward rebuilding efforts and supporting affected families.Date: Saturday, May 17, 2025Time: 7:30 PM – 10:30 PMLocation: Hilton Santa Monica Hotel & Suites, 1707 Fourth Street, Santa Monica, CA 90401Attire: Cocktail/Semi-formalMedia Contact: Kelly Bennett, Publicist, Bennett Unlimited PR, Kelly@BennettUnlimitedPR.com, (949) 463-6383

