Award-Winning Author Sets Two-Part Multi-State Book Tour

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning author Richard R. Becker will sign copies of his books, “ Third Wheel ” and “50 States,” during a two-part national book tour and road trip encompassing 10 states in 14 days.The first part of the tour will begin at the end of May and include Illinois, Wisconsin, South Dakota, Wyoming, and Utah. The second part is in the planning stages and will include Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, or Iowa between August 25 and 31.“Third Wheel” is a gritty, heart-wrenching coming-of-age thriller of betrayal, redemption, and the search for hope in the morally gray desert suburbs of 1980s Las Vegas. The novel has received seven literary awards, including best literary thriller of the year in 2024. It is sometimes described as landing somewhere between “The Outsiders” and “The Catcher in the Rye.”“50 States” is a collection of short stories that capture the human condition and how perception shapes reality. Together, they provide a character-driven sampling of the American experience over the last 60 years — the kind and the cruel, the heroic and the criminal. The collection has received four literary awards, including best short story collection.Author Richard R. Becker - 2025 Book Tour Schedule, Part 1May 24 - The Atlas Collective in Moline, IllinoisMay 25 - Lion’s Tooth in Milwaukee, WisconsinMay 27 - Paperbacks and Pieces in Winona, MinnesotaMay 28 - Barnes & Noble in Sioux Falls, South DakotaMay 29 - Books-A-Million in Rapid City, South DakotaMay 30 - Bookin’ It in Casper, WyomingMay 31 - Barnes & Noble Sandy in Salt Lake City, UtahBecker’s book tours generally coincide with cross-country trips to pick up and drop his daughter off at college. She studies art and psychology at Augustana College in Rock Island, Ill., and plays softball for the school.“This year’s book tour is similar to last year, except broken into two parts, one in May and another in August,” said Becker. “It’s a great opportunity for me to meet indie bookstore owners, bookstore managers, and readers in places I may never have had a chance to visit.”In March, Becker visited Barnes & Noble in Reno, Nev. as a warmup for the tour. He sold more than 30 books at the event. Along with Barnes & Noble - Reno, Thistle & Nightshade, an independent bookstore, also carries signed copies of his books in Reno.“I’m thrilled that the first part of the tour is set, allowing me to make inquiries for the second part of the tour in August,” said Becker. “While the first signing will be held in Flagstaff, Arizona, the second route was planned to include Kansas stops like Dodge City or Lawrence, as many readers have told me they want to meet more authors.”During book tours, Becker chronicles his trips in real-time across several social networks, including Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. During the tour, Becker said he will reveal some details about his upcoming second novel, a literary thriller, which is anticipated to be released later this year.When Becker is not writing fiction, he works as president of Copywrite, Ink., a 35-year-old strategic communication and writing services firm. He has many other interests, including travel, acting, and spending time with family. He is married and has two adult children.To follow Richard R. Becker and keep up with his events, announcements, and behind-the-scenes tour moments, visit bio.site/richardrbecker for social network listings. Find bookstores that carry signed copies of his books at Copywrite, Ink. - Books

