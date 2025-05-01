Secretary of State Kris Warner applauds Legislature as West Virginia's "Photo ID to Vote" legislation becomes law

Charleston, W.Va. – During the 2025 Regular Legislative Session the West Virginia Legislature overwhelmingly approved House Bill 3016, which requires a West Virginia voter to present photo identification at the polls in order to vote. The legislation was introduced earlier this year on behalf of Secretary of State Kris Warner and was signed into law yesterday.

“Requiring photo ID to vote strengthens election integrity and protects against fraud,” said Secretary Warner, who serves as West Virginia’s chief election official. “I am proud of the effort between my office and the Legislature to pass this critical piece of legislation.”

Approved forms of photo ID include non-expired driver’s licenses, a valid United States passport, and employee, student, or military identification cards that include a photograph.

Secretary Warner stated that if voters do not have one of the approved forms of photo ID as stated in the law, then he or she may qualify for one of the limited exemptions, and those who cannot obtain a driver’s license or state-issued ID can apply for a free photo voter ID from their county clerk or the Secretary of State’s office. Also, the new law permits registered voters 65 and older to use an expired photo ID if the document was not expired on the voter’s 65th birthday.

The law goes into effect on July 11th, so it will not affect the 100-plus municipal elections taking place this upcoming June. Heading into the 2026 Federal Election cycle, the Secretary of State’s Office will develop and publish educational materials for voters and election officials to make the changes as seamless as possible.

“This new law is a common-sense way to ensure poll workers can accurately and efficiently verify the identity of voters appearing to vote at the polls to protect the integrity of our elections,” said Warner. Secretary Warner noted that 23 other states have laws that require photo ID at the polls.