PRISM Logistics Acquires the Assets of San Jose Distribution Services (SJDS)

SJDS Partners Retire and Close Operations as of Apr 30, 2025

DANVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PRISM Logistics is proud to announce that it has acquired the assets of San Jose Distribution Services (SJDS), a respected industry leader with over 65 years of service excellence in the Northern California market.The SJDS partners are retiring at the end of April, 2025 and closing their operations in San Jose.To ensure that their customers continue to receive the same level of care to which they are accustomed, San Jose Distribution reached out to fast growing and family-owned PRISM Logistics. In thirty years of friendly competition, PRISM and San Jose Distribution built mutual trust and respect for each other. While it’s bittersweet to see such a stalwart of the industry closing, PRISM is excited to continue the great service that SJDS has been providing its clients.PRISM Logistics has announced a series of strategic investments in recent years, in warehousing capacity and in technology to better serve its growing Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods customer businesses. The family-owned third party logistics leader has effectively doubled its business twice in the past decade and is positioned to continue its growth trajectory.About PRISM Logistics, Inc.Founded in 1993, Prism Logistics is recognized as Northern California’s ‘best in market’ provider of warehouse logistics services. By investing over the years in its people, technology and equipment, family-owned Prism provides ‘leading edge’ efficiency for the highly demanding, high-value customers served. Operating 2,300,000 sq. ft. of warehousing capacity strategically located throughout Northern California (Lathrop, Stockton, Hayward and Sacramento, CA), PRISM delivers logistics innovation and operational excellence for major CPG and Food & Beverage logistics client companies and the suppliers and partners throughout their supply chain ecosystems. For more, go to www.prismlogistics.com

