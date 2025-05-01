National Farmer Veteran Coalition Announces 2025 Farmer Veteran Fellowship Fund Awardees

More than $460,000 in grants awarded to 136 Farmer Veterans across 38 states.

WACO, TX, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Farmer Veteran Coalition (FVC) announced today over $460,000 in awards and equipment to Veterans across the country through the Farmer Veteran Fellowship Fund. The Farmer Veteran Fellowship Fund provides direct assistance to Veterans involved in agriculture by awarding them equipment and small grants in the amount of $1,000 to $5,000 to purchase items identified to make the largest impact in moving forward in their farm or agriculture business.One hundred thirty-six Farmer Veterans representing 38 states and all branches of service (with the exception of Space Force) received notifications this week that they have been selected to receive an award to purchase things such as beekeeping equipment, fencing, livestock, tractor implements, walk-behind tractors, and other supplies.Major funding for this year’s program was made possible by Wounded Warrior Project, Kubota Tractor Corporation, Farm Credit, Tractor Supply Foundation, Tractor Supply Company, Farmer Veteran Coalition of Virginia, AgWest Farm Credit, and California Farm Credit Alliance. Additional funding and support were provided by individual donors.Veterans who submitted an application to the Farmer Veteran Fellowship Fund also had the option to apply for Kubota’s Geared to Give program, which donates five pieces of equipment to FVC members each year. Recipients of this year’s Geared to Give awards will be announced at a later date. The Geared to Give program has provided 46 pieces of equipment to FVC members since it was established in 2015.Awardees of the Farmer Veteran Fellowship Fund were selected by third-party reviewers consisting of seasoned agriculture industry professionals and FVC’s many referral organizations. Applications were judged based on the strength of a Veteran’s business plan, personal investment in their business, vision, and goals, as well as a clear need for assistance. Due to natural disasters experienced nationally in the past several years, applicants were also required to complete some basic emergency preparedness questions. The application period for the Farmer Veteran Fellowship Fund opens once per year, in January, at which time Veterans have until February 14th to submit their applications.“We are incredibly proud to recognize this year’s Farmer Veteran Fellowship Fund awardees, whose dedication to agriculture and service to our country exemplify the very mission of the Farmer Veteran Coalition,” said Jeanette Lombardo, Chief Executive Officer of the National Farmer Veteran Coalition. “These awards are made possible thanks to the unwavering support of our generous funders and reviewers, who believe in empowering Veterans to build meaningful careers in farming. As producers are exiting the industry, these beginning Veteran Farmers and Ranchers are stepping up to ensure our nation’s food security. The applications this year were inspiring, and I am so proud of all of our members who are continuing the vital work of feeding America and strengthening our agricultural communities.”To see the full list of awardees, visit https://farmvetco.org/2025-farmer-veteran-fellowship-fund-awardees/ Since being established in 2011, the Farmer Veteran Fellowship Fund has awarded over $5.5 million in small grants and equipment to over 1,300 Farmer Veterans. Every year the program continues to grow and FVC is always looking for new partners to meet this demand. To learn more, please visit www.farmvetco.org/fvfellowship . To inquire about supporting the Farmer Veteran Fellowship Fund, please contact Program Director Abbie Earp via abbie@farmvetco.org. For media inquiries, please contact FVC Digital Marketing & Outreach Specialist Diego Loredo via diego@farmvetco.org.About National Farmer Veteran CoalitionBased in Waco, Texas, the National Farmer Veteran Coalition empowers Veterans to build meaningful careers in agriculture. FVC offers resources, training, and support to help them transition into farming or agricultural employment. Through education, mentorship, and partnerships, FVC creates economic opportunities, fosters sustainability, and enables Veterans to continue serving by strengthening American agriculture and their communities.Established in 2009, some of FVC’s in-house programs include the Farmer Veteran Fellowship Fund small grant program, the nationally recognized Homegrown By Heroes label for Veteran-grown products, MarketMaker, Hives Training Program, Fields4Valor Food Security Program, and the national stakeholders conference. For more information, visit www.farmvetco.org or follow them on Facebook and Instagram at @FarmerVeteranCoalition and on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/@farmvetcoalition/videos

