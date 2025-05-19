Farmer Veteran Coalition Welcomes New Members to Board of Directors

WACO, TX, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Farmer Veteran Coalition (FVC) proudly announces the appointment of three distinguished leaders to its Board of Directors: Brian Carpenter, Alicia Ellis, and Liz Riffle. These new board members bring a wealth of experience in agriculture, education, public service, and military leadership that will help guide the organization in fulfilling its mission of empowering veterans to pursue meaningful careers in agriculture.The FVC Board of Directors plays a critical role in shaping the strategic direction of the organization. Through oversight, advocacy, and representation, board members help strengthen the national movement that supports veterans transitioning into agriculture.“I am incredibly excited to welcome Brian Carpenter, Alicia Ellis, and Liz Riffle to the Farmer Veteran Coalition Board of Directors,” said Jeanette Lombardo, Chief Executive Officer of FVC. “Together, their leadership will strengthen our ability to serve the Farmer Veteran community. We look forward to the impact they will have as we continue to grow and support our Farmer Veterans.”These appointments come at a pivotal time as FVC launches new initiatives - including FVC Cares, FVC Tourism, and expanded Behavioral Health Department and Career Center - to support the evolving needs of veteran farmers and ranchers.Brian Carpenter, a retired member of the Vermont Army National Guard, is the Owner and General Manager of Champlain Valley Equipment, a multi-location agricultural dealership operating in Vermont and New York. A resident of Middlebury, Vermont, Carpenter has decades of leadership experience within the agricultural equipment industry and public service, including his roles as the Chair of Middlebury's Selectboard and the Vermont Dairy Producers Alliance.Dr. Alicia Ellis served as an officer in the United States Air Force and is currently the Director of the Master of Arts in Global Security at Arizona State University. A seasoned educator and national security expert, she teaches and conducts research on economic statecraft, conflict, and the role of agriculture in supply chain security. She and her husband operate a regenerative cattle farm in Arizona’s East Valley, aligning her professional work with FVC’s mission.Liz Riffle is a U.S. Navy Nurse Corps veteran and a pioneering entrepreneur in regenerative agriculture and the bison industry. She owns Riffle Farms in West Virginia and The Honest Carnivore in Norfolk, Virginia. Through her work in agri-tourism and values-driven food systems, Riffle connects consumers to local, sustainable meats while advocating for rural revitalization and independent agriculture. She also serves as President and acting CEO of the Eastern Bison Association and is a board member of the National Bison Association.As FVC continues to expand its programs and partnerships, these new board members will play a key role in shaping the future of veteran-led agriculture across the country.

