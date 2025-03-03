Farmer Veteran Coalition Launches Office in Washington, D.C.

Nonprofit supporting veterans transitioning into agriculture begins presence in nation's capital for greater access to policymakers and federal agencies.

WACO, TX, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Farmer Veteran Coalition has launched a virtual office in Washington, D.C., which will enable the nonprofit greater access to policymakers and federal agencies to better serve its members.Farmer Veteran Coalition (FVC) is the nation’s leading nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting Veterans transitioning into agriculture. It has more than 52,000 members nationwide.“By establishing a presence in Washington, D.C., FVC aims to strengthen its engagement with lawmakers, federal agencies, and other national organizations that influence agricultural and Veterans’ policies,” said FVC Chief Executive Officer Jeanette Lombardo.“This office will more effectively facilitate our active involvement in legislative discussions, ensuring that the needs of Farmer Veterans are considered in agricultural and Veteran affairs policies. This will help FVC advocate more effectively for funding, training programs, and resources that empower our members.”Lombardo said this exposure will facilitate stronger partnerships, increase awareness of the challenges faced by Farmer Veterans, and provide greater opportunities to influence policy changes that promote economic stability and success for Veterans entering the agricultural sector.Through its office, FVC will actively participate in discussions regarding agricultural funding, access to land and capital, behavioral health resources, ag careers, food insecurity in military communities, and business development programs, she said.It will also provide a platform for Farmer Veterans to share their experiences and insights with key decision makers, ensuring that policies reflect the real-world challenges and needs of beginning farmers and ranchers. Lombardo was appointed recently to the U.S. Department of Agriculture National Institute of Food and Agriculture Beginning Farmer and Rancher Advisory Board.Lombardo noted that Washington, D.C., is home to numerous nonprofit organizations, advocacy groups, and industry leaders that align with FVC’s mission of mobilizing Veterans to feed America.“This new office will enable FVC to forge stronger alliances with organizations such as the National Farmers Union, American Farm Bureau Federation, Farm Credit and other Veteran support groups,” she said. “By working collaboratively, FVC can create a united front in advocating for policies that benefit both the agricultural and Veteran communities.”Beyond policy advocacy, the office will serve as a hub for connecting Farmer Veterans with valuable resources, she said, including grant opportunities for their farms, business training, and mentorship programs.The launch of FVC’s office in Washington, D.C., represents a new chapter in the organization’s mission to empower Farmer Veterans, Lombardo said. By bridging the gap between grassroots efforts and national policy, FVC is positioned to create lasting change that benefits Veteran farmers, their families, and the broader agricultural community.Based in Waco, Texas, Farmer Veteran Coalition’s mission is to assist service members and Veterans transitioning out of military service into careers in the agriculture sector or assist them with starting their own farms or ranches. Established in 2009, FVC’s in-house programs include the Farmer Veteran Coalition Fellowship Fund small grant program, the nationally recognized Homegrown By Heroes label for Veteran-grown products, and national and regional conferences.As the nation’s largest nonprofit assisting veterans and active-duty members of the U.S. Armed Forces embark on careers in agriculture, FVC works to develop a new generation of farmers and food leaders. This is done through expanding viable employment and career opportunities with support and collaboration of the farming and military communities. For more information, visit www.farmvetco.org or follow them on Facebook and Instagram at @FarmerVeteranCoalition and on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/@farmvetcoalition/videos

