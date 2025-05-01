Submit Release
MPD Makes Arrests in Metropolitan Branch Trail Robberies

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrests of three juveniles in connection to multiple robbery offenses in Northeast.

On Wednesday, April 30, 2025, shortly before 6:00 p.m., Fifth District officers responded for a report of a group of juveniles snatching headphones from victims on the Metropolitan Branch Trail. Officers canvassed the area and with the assistance of MPD’s Helicopter, Falcon One, multiple suspects were located and placed under arrest. Stolen property was recovered.

The suspects were connected to the following four offenses:

  • Robbery (Snatch): At approximately 5:47 p.m., the suspects snatched headphones from the victim in the 100 block of Florida Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 25063303
  • Robbery (Snatch): At approximately 5:53 p.m., the suspects snatched headphones from a victim at 200 block of R Street, Northeast. CCN: 25063302
  • Robbery (Snatch): At approximately 5:55 p.m., the suspects snatched headphones from a victim in the 400 block of V Street, Northeast. CCN: 25063307
  • Robbery (Snatch): At approximately 5:56 p.m., the suspects snatched headphones from a victim in the 1800 block of 4th Street, Northeast. CCN: 25063308

Aa result of detectives’ investigation, a 13-year-old male, a 15-year-old male, and a 17-year-old male, all of Northeast, DC, were arrested and charged with four counts of Robbery (Snatch).

