CyberRisk Alliance Acquires Execweb to Strengthen Cybersecurity Executive Engagement Capabilities

Acquisition deepens CRA’s ability to drive meaningful engagement and connection between cybersecurity leaders and innovative technology providers.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CyberRisk Alliance (CRA), a business intelligence company serving the cybersecurity community, today announced its acquisition of Execweb , a New York-based, specialized executive engagement network that connects cybersecurity technology providers with carefully vetted CISOs and senior cybersecurity leaders who have active project and business needs.Founded in 2021 by Val Tsanev, Execweb operates an exclusive cybersecurity executive network—primarily CISOs—from Fortune 1,000 companies in industry sectors such as technology, healthcare, pharma, financial services, manufacturing, and retail. Each meeting is thoughtfully arranged using Execweb’s proprietary technology platform and methodology to ensure mutual alignment between cybersecurity executives and technology companies.The acquisition of Execweb aligns with CRA’s mission to transform how cybersecurity professionals and solution providers connect, collaborate, and solve complex challenges. “Execweb brings an innovative and results-oriented approach to executive engagement, one that is squarely aligned with CRA’s mission to create a highly efficient marketplace for cybersecurity” said Doug Manoni, CEO of CyberRisk Alliance. “By joining forces, we can facilitate even more impactful interactions between cybersecurity decision-makers and solution innovators, creating value for both sides of the ecosystem.”CyberRisk Alliance’s portfolio provides its membership with opportunities to connect and collaborate by sharing information, resources, and experience. The addition of Execweb to the CyberRisk Alliance portfolio will now provide its CISO community with a powerful way to make well-informed, high-stakes technology decisions.Because the matches are made based on budget, timeline, and strategic priorities, Execweb’s 1:1 virtual introductions and moderated boardroom discussions consistently facilitate purposeful, results-driven dialogue between the cybersecurity executives and technology providers and deliver high conversion rates — technology providers on average receive three proposals from ten meetings.“Joining CRA will accelerate Execweb’s goal to eliminate inefficiencies in cybersecurity marketing by fostering authentic, vetted conversations between buyers and sellers,” said Val Tsanev, Founder of Execweb. “Together, we’ll scale our impact and drive measurable outcomes for cybersecurity vendors and executives alike.”About CyberRisk AllianceCyberRisk Alliance provides business intelligence that helps the cybersecurity ecosystem connect, share knowledge, accelerate careers, and make smarter and faster decisions. Through our trusted information brands, network of experts, and more than 250 innovative annual events we provide cybersecurity professionals with actionable insights and act as a powerful extension of cybersecurity marketing teams. Our brands include SC Media, the Official Cybersecurity Summits, InfoSec World, Identiverse, CyberRisk Collaborative, Security Weekly, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, LaunchTech Communications, TECHEXPO Top Secret and CyberRisk TV.Learn more at www.cyberriskalliance.com About ExecwebExecweb is a specialized, exclusive cybersecurity network that connects vetted cybersecurity vendors with CISOs and security leaders who have active projects and real business needs. Using its proprietary platform and a rigorous pre-qualification process, Execweb facilitates high-conversion 1:1 virtual meetings and boardroom discussions, resulting in strategic, sales-driven conversations that consistently deliver strong ROI for cybertech vendors.Learn more at www.execweb.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.