CyberRisk Alliance and SC Media Announce Finalists for the 2025 SC Awards

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CyberRisk Alliance and SC Media have announced the finalists for the prestigious 2025 SC Awards, which recognizes the exceptional achievement of individuals, organizations, and solutions in advancing the security of information systems.Find the full list of 2025 finalists here Now in its 28th year, SC Awards continue to attract impressive participation from established companies such as SentinelOne, CrowdStrike, Fortinet, and Proofpoint as well as newer and younger organizations such as Aembit, Nudge Security, and Torq. The 2025 SC Awards entries were evaluated across 33 specialty categories by a distinguished panel of judges , comprised of cybersecurity professionals, industry leaders, and members of the CyberRisk Alliance CISO community, representing sectors such as healthcare, financial services, education, and technology.“This year’s SC Awards 2025 Finalists rose to meet the moment," said Tom Spring, Senior Editorial Director, SC Media. "They represent the best of a cybersecurity community that moves fast, thinks critically, and innovates under pressure.”“There’s a throughline in this year’s SC Awards entries: a drive to make cybersecurity more accessible, adaptable, and intelligent,” Spring said. “These finalists are championing innovation and focused on delivering real value to businesses. These aren’t just innovations—they’re business enablers.”All finalists are invited to the SC Awards Reception on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, in San Francisco during RSAC ’25, where the winners will be unveiled. Both winners and finalists will have the opportunity to record interviews at the CyberRisk TV studio onsite at RSAC ’25, spotlighting their SC Awards innovation, technology, or individual achievement. These interviews, hosted by industry experts from Security Weekly, will be published across multiple channels to amplify SC Awards recognition following the event.Among the standout individuals recognized in Excellence Award categories this year are Kunal Agarwal of dope.security, Abhishek Singh of InceptionCyber.ai, Senthil Ramakrishnan of AT&T, Michael DeBolt of Intel 471, and Connor Morley of Glasswall Solutions, Inc. each a finalist for the title of Innovator (Executive or Practitioner) of the Year in the Excellence Awards category.“Always looking for the next challenge, being named an SC Awards finalist only inspires me to look to the next problem to be solved and to address it with more vigor and determination to provide the answers needed to make everyone safer.” said Morley, Principal Malware Security Researcher at Glasswall.Finalists across the wide range of categories echoed the significance of the recognition and what it means to their teams.“This recognition reinforces that our efforts are making a real difference,” said a WitnessAI spokesperson, after the company was named a finalist in the Best Compliance Excellence Awards category. “It’s a proud moment for our team and a clear sign that we’re on the right path.”AppSOC, a finalist in the Supply Chain Security Trust Award category, added: “SC Awards has maintained a high level of prestige and credibility, and being selected as a finalist, or potential winner provides significant validation and confidence for our customers.”The SC Media editorial team will feature in-depth coverage of each finalist on the SC Media website on April 8. Winners will be announced live at the 2025 SC Awards Reception on Tuesday, April 29, at Merkado, and listed on SCWorld.com on Wednesday, April 30.About CyberRisk Alliance (CRA)CyberRisk Alliance provides business intelligence that helps the cybersecurity ecosystem connect, share knowledge, accelerate careers, and make smarter and faster decisions. Through our trusted information brands, network of experts, and more than 250 innovative annual events we provide cybersecurity professionals with actionable insights and act as a powerful extension of cybersecurity marketing teams. Our brands include SC Media, the Official Cybersecurity Summits, Security Weekly, InfoSec World, Identiverse, CyberRisk Collaborative, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, LaunchTech Communications, TECHEXPO Top Secret and CyberRisk TV.Learn more at www.cyberriskalliance.com

