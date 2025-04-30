SC Media Announces Winners of the 2025 SC Awards

Independent awards program in its 28th year moves back to RSAC to recognize and celebrate innovation and product excellence in cybersecurity.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CyberRisk Alliance (CRA) and SC Media announced the winners of the 2025 SC Awards at a reception during the RSA Conference, drawing industry influencers and C-suite executives from leading companies such as CrowdStrike, Fortinet, SentinelOne, Proofpoint, and AT&T, as well as representatives from prominent cybersecurity associations such as ISACA and ISC2, along with a new generation of innovators like Nudge Security, WitnessAI, and Aembit.View the full list of 2025 SC Awards winners here: www.scworld.com/sc-awards Now in its 28th year, the 2025 SC Awards once again received hundreds of entries across 33 categories, which were evaluated by a panel of CISOs, cybersecurity practitioners, and industry experts representing a wide range of sectors. The judging process emphasized technical merit, market impact, and the ability to solve real-world cybersecurity challenges.“This year’s winners rose to the top, but they did so in a field crowded with standout talent, bold ideas, and hard-earned innovation,” said Tom Spring, Senior Editorial Director, SC Media. “With more than 160 finalists and hundreds of submissions, the 2025 SC Awards reflect the depth, diversity, and dynamism of the cybersecurity community.”Winners were presented with SC Awards trophies, and finalists received commemorative acknowledgements recognizing their achievement and contribution to the cybersecurity community. Guests enjoyed an evening of celebration and networking over cocktails, elevated Latin-inspired cuisine, and a high-energy atmosphere hosted by CyberRisk Alliance emcees, Tony Keefe, Executive Vice President and Jessica Vose, Chief Marketing Officer.“It was wonderful to be back at an in-person reception during RSAC after a several year hiatus to celebrate our SC Award winners,” said Keefe. “We’re proud that this recognition program continues to command great respect and it’s wonderful to get to see and hear that directly from the organizations who have put so much effort into their work.”Winners across the wide range of categories echoed the significance of the recognition and what it means to their teams."We are honored to be recognized for Investor of the Year alongside this talented and inspiring group of investors,” said Alex Doll, Co-founder and Managing General Partner, Ten Eleven. “The recognition truly belongs to the brilliant entrepreneurs who have allowed us to be a part of their journeys, and we thank them most of all."Okta, a winner in the Best Identity Management Solution category, added: "We’re honored to be acknowledged alongside other leaders in the security space and remain committed to pushing the boundaries of identity security.”Through the end of the month, SC Media will provide comprehensive coverage of the winners—promoted to CRA’s audience of over 3.1M cybersecurity professionals, and executives—including in-depth profiles, interviews, and video discussions with the awards recipients, exploring how these individuals and organizations are navigating key challenges and delivering practical solutions that will shape and enhance the practice of cybersecurity for years to come. Find all SC Award Winner coverage on SCWorld here Nominations for next year’s SC Awards program will open in October 2025.About CyberRisk AllianceCyberRisk Alliance provides business intelligence that helps the cybersecurity ecosystem connect, share knowledge, accelerate careers, and make smarter and faster decisions. Through our trusted information brands, network of experts, and more than 250 innovative annual events we provide cybersecurity professionals with actionable insights and act as a powerful extension of cybersecurity marketing teams. Our brands include SC Media, the Official Cybersecurity Summits, Security Weekly, InfoSec World, Identiverse, CyberRisk Collaborative, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, LaunchTech Communications and TECHEXPO Top Secret.Learn more at www.cyberriskalliance.com.

