CONSTRUCTION INCLUSION WEEK 2025 SET FOR OCTOBER 13–17

Construction Inclusion Week is about removing barriers, expanding access, and creating inclusive environments where all people experience respect and dignity” — Abrar Sheriff, Co-chair of Construction Inclusion Week 2025

NATIONWIDE, NY, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Construction Inclusion Week returns for its fifth consecutive year from October 13–17, rallying industry leaders around the theme: "Opening Doors: Building a Workplace for Everyone."This milestone year addresses urgent workforce development needs and continues the commitment to making construction an industry where everyone feels welcome, valued, and empowered to thrive. Facing a need for new workers, Construction Inclusion Week aims to broaden recruitment and create clear pathways for entry for all people, including students, veterans, and career changers.Over the past four years, Construction Inclusion Week has experienced significant growth, with more than 3,000 companies—including architects, engineers, clients, industry associations, and technology partners—participating last year alone.“Construction Inclusion Week is about removing barriers, expanding access, and creating inclusive environments where all people experience respect and dignity,” said Abrar Sheriff, President, Turner Construction Company and Co-chair of Construction Inclusion Week 2025.Construction careers offer rewarding opportunities such as competitive compensation, stable employment, and the chance to make a tangible impact by shaping skylines, communities, and building essential infrastructure. With rapid advancements in technology and adoption of innovative construction practices, the industry is evolving, creating dynamic roles in engineering, project management, skilled trades, and beyond.Registration is now open at ConstructionInclusionWeek.com. Registrants will receive resources and practical tools including toolbox talks designed to drive meaningful engagement throughout the year. Participants are encouraged to:• Expand outreach and highlight rewarding career pathways within construction.• Invest in comprehensive training, apprenticeships, and mentorship programs.• Cultivate workplace cultures prioritizing respect, dignity, and belonging.Sponsorship opportunities are available, offering visibility and partnership opportunities that directly impact workforce development programs and workplace enrichment efforts.Construction Inclusion Week engages all sectors of the industry in creating respectful, safe, and empowering job sites and offices. Through practical activities, Construction Inclusion Week reinforces our shared commitment to ensure everyone can build a meaningful career, reach their full potential, and contribute their best.To register or learn more about becoming a sponsor, visit www.constructioninclusionweek.com Media Contact:Asheya Warren, CPSM; PRAXIS Strategic Consulting, LLC972.755.5330; awarren@praxis-psm.com

