VA, non-profits partner to honor fallen Veterans during Memorial May

WASHINGTON — Throughout May, the Department of Veterans Affairs’ National Cemetery Administration is joining forces with non-profit organizations Carry The Load, Travis Manion Foundation and Victory for Veterans to pay homage to Veterans interred in VA National Cemeteries through a series of events, volunteer opportunities and shared stories.

Through coordination between the National Cemetery Administration, Carry The Load, the Travis Manion Foundation and Victory for Veterans there will be over 70,000 anticipated volunteers visiting 54 VA national cemeteries throughout Memorial May. NCA has collaborated with Carry the Load for eight years, the Travis Manion Foundation for four years and Victory for Veterans for two years on Memorial May activities. Volunteers can learn more about events remembering and honoring military service members interred in VA’s 156 national cemeteries at the organization links below and on the NCA Memorial May webpage.

“These collaborations allow us to express our collective appreciation for Veterans’ service and sacrifice,” said Acting Under Secretary for Memorial Affairs Ronald Walters. “Through shared efforts, we honor their legacy and ensure their stories are never forgotten.”

Carry The Load Memorial May Activities

Beginning May 1, Carry The Load volunteers will visit 17 VA national cemeteries, traveling thousands of miles along three routes culminating in CTL’s signature May 25-26 Dallas Memorial March along the historic Katy Trail. Marchers carry signs, banners and American flags honoring a fallen friend or family member. Those who want to participate should register in advance.

Travis Manion Foundation Memorial May Activities

This year’s Travis Manion Foundation’s The Honor Project will be the largest in its history with 2,500 volunteers visiting over 50 cemeteries in more than 25 states throughout Memorial Day weekend. Family and friends are invited to submit a Fallen Heroes request and a foundation volunteer will visit the gravesite, lay a hand-crafted commemorative token and pause for a moment of reflection.

Victory for Veterans Memorial May Activities

Volunteers with Victory for Veterans will recognize Veterans by placing a flower on every Veteran’s grave. Since 2021, the program has expanded operations to place flowers at 10 VA national cemeteries. It’s expected that this year may exceed 390 volunteers with over 27,000 flowers placed. Visit the list of partnering VA national cemeteries, if you’d like to participate.

Over 5.4 million people — including 4.1 million Veterans from the Revolutionary War to the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan — are buried in VA national cemeteries. NCA honors eligible Veterans, active-duty service members, and eligible family members with final resting places in national shrines and with lasting tributes that commemorate their service and sacrifice to our Nation.

VA also encourages all Americans to use the Veterans Legacy Memorial to share memories and stories about Veterans they’ve loved and lost. VLM is the nation’s largest online memorial space dedicated to Veterans, with more than 10 million interactive pages where family, friends, and others can submit written tributes, photos, biographies, documents, and other information.

For information about VA burial benefits, visit any one of VA’s 156 national cemetery locations, visit online at VA burial benefits and memorial items or call toll-free at 800-827-1000. To pre-plan a burial for you and your family, visit NCA’s pre-need eligibility website.