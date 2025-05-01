Gov. Henry McMaster Revises Weather Closure Policy for State Government Offices in Richland and Lexington Counties

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster today issued Executive Order 2025-17, adopting a new policy for closing state government offices located in Richland and Lexington counties due to hazardous weather or other dangerous conditions.

The change results from an extensive study conducted by the Department of Administration's Division of State Human Resources, which was requested by Governor McMaster in November 2024.

The study reviewed this state’s policies, compared them to those in eleven other states, and provided recommendations designed to modernize and streamline state government office closure decision-making.

Under the new policy, the governor, in coordination with state emergency management officials, will determine whether to close state government offices in Richland and Lexington counties due to hazardous weather. This includes the state-supported colleges, universities, and technical colleges located in those two counties.

For the remaining 44 counties, there is no change in closure policy. Unless otherwise directed by the governor, state government offices will follow closure decisions made by county government officials where the state offices are located.

"For years, our policy has appropriately deferred to local officials when making closure decisions, but as more state agencies move or expand their operations into Lexington County, it’s time we modernize our approach to make it more consistent for state employees living and working in the Midlands," said Governor McMaster. "This change will also ensure that citizens in all parts of the state have consistent access to the critical state government services their tax dollars pay for, especially during emergencies."

The Department of Administration's Division of State Human Resources will be responsible for communicating the governor's closure decisions.

The order also reinforces that agency heads retain the discretion to designate essential or mission-critical personnel who may be required to report to work to ensure the continuity of critical state government operations. Agencies must continue to maximize telecommuting or work-from-home options for nonessential employees during office closures. Additionally, local governments may not restrict access to state facilities by essential personnel during a declared State of Emergency.