Post and boast laws expected to pass the Legislative Council

Release date: 01/05/25

Tough new post and boast laws aimed at punishing offenders who seek to gain notoriety on social media are expected to pass the Legislative Council of State Parliament today.

The move is aimed at tackling the trend of offenders posting details of their illegal acts online - often to either gain notoriety or incite others to break the law.

Under the Government’s proposed legislation, offenders would face up to two years in jail if they post and boast on social media about certain illicit activities - regardless of whether they were prosecuted for the offence itself.

A defence would be available in cases where material is posted for a legitimate public purpose- such as a journalistic or artistic purpose, or to educate or inform the public.

The Government also acknowledges the Hon Frank Pangallo MLC for his advocacy and raising this issue in Parliament.

Quotes

Attributable to Kyam Maher

Social media can be a great way of communicating, but unfortunately it can also be exploited by those seeking to either make a name for themselves by breaking the law, or by encouraging others to commit illegal acts.

Criminals can seek to gain notoriety by posting and boasting which could potentially incite or encourage others, and further embolden their own illegal acts.

This legislation is an important step forward in protecting the community from offenders who seek to glorify illicit activities.

Under the proposed legislation, offenders could face up to two years in jail. This should send a clear message that this type of behaviour will not be tolerated in our state.