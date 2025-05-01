Attorney General Jackley Announces State Open Meeting Commission Meets Friday, May 2, in Deadwood

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Thursday, May 1, 2025

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces that the State Open Meeting Commission will meet Friday, May 2, in Deadwood.

Commission members will announce the considerations and findings of 13 open meeting complaints that already have had hearings. No new complaints will be heard at this meeting.

The meeting starts at 2 p.m. MDT in the Cody Room of The Lodge at Deadwood, 100 Pine Crest Drive. The meeting also will be available on Microsoft Teams and SD Network.

Meeting agenda and Microsoft Teams information can be found at: https://atg.sd.gov/docs/May%202%202025%20OMC%20draft%20agenda.pdf

The meeting materials can be found at: https://boardsandcommissions.sd.gov/Meetings.aspx?BoardID=218.

-30-