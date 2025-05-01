Bounce Above Inflatables Expands Water Slide Rentals In Madison, MS

Bounce Above Event Rentals - Logo 14ft Wild Thing Water Slide - Bounce Above Event Rentals 18ft Lego Slide - Bounce Above Event Rentals 75ft Treasure Island Wet/Dry - Bounce Above Event Rentals Tsunami Dual Lane Combo Wet/Dry - Bounce Above Event Rentals

Leading party rental provider, Bounce Above Inflatables, grows its inventory of premium water slide rentals in Madison, MS, just in time for summer events.

We’re proud to be Madison’s go-to for clean, safe, and unforgettable water slide rentals all summer long.” — Bryan Rosenaur - CEO Bounce Above Event Rentals

MADISON, MS, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bounce Above Inflatables, a premier provider of party and event rentals in Central Mississippi, has announced the expansion of its water slide rentals in Madison, MS, to meet rising demand for outdoor entertainment ahead of the summer season. The locally owned company, led by Bryan Rosenaur, continues to serve families, schools, churches, and community organizations with high-quality inflatables and dependable service.

With temperatures climbing and families planning outdoor events, water slides have become a staple for birthday parties, neighborhood gatherings, church festivals, and school field days. Bounce Above Inflatables now offers an expanded inventory of both classic and themed water slides, featuring various heights and features such as splash pools, dual lanes, and tropical motifs.

“Our focus is on delivering clean, safe, and exciting inflatables for the Madison community,” said Bryan Rosenaur, owner of Bounce Above Inflatables. “We’ve invested in a wider range of water slide rentals to accommodate events of all sizes and age groups. Whether it’s a backyard birthday or a large-scale community function, we have equipment that ensures fun and safety.”

Bounce Above Inflatables’ updated collection includes slides ranging from 15 to 22 feet tall, ensuring options for children and adults alike. Each rental is cleaned and sanitized after every use, and the company maintains a strict safety protocol during setup and takedown. All equipment is fully insured and complies with Mississippi safety regulations.

The company’s website allows customers to browse available units, check availability, and book online. Popular choices include the 22-foot Tropical Fireblast Tsunami, the 18-foot Blue Crush Dual Lane, and the 15-foot Purple Hurricane slide. Each option is designed to provide high-volume, low-risk entertainment during the hottest months of the year.

Bounce Above Inflatables has become a trusted name in event rentals across the Madison and Greater Jackson areas. In addition to water slide rentals, the company offers bounce houses, combo units, obstacle courses, dunk tanks, and concession equipment. Schools and organizations benefit from multi-unit package deals and on-time service with every reservation.

The growth of the water slide rental sector in Mississippi mirrors national trends, where outdoor inflatable events are increasingly preferred over indoor gatherings due to space, ventilation, and family-friendly appeal. Bounce Above Inflatables is positioning itself to meet this trend by emphasizing availability, affordability, and professionalism.

“Madison families count on us to deliver more than just inflatables — they expect reliability, safety, and service. That’s exactly what we provide, every time,” added Rosenaur.

Local parents and event planners are encouraged to book early, as weekends in May through August tend to fill quickly due to the company’s high rebooking rate and strong word-of-mouth referrals.

For more information about water slide rentals in Madison, MS, or to reserve a unit for your upcoming event, visit https://bounceabovems.com or contact the Bounce Above Inflatables team directly via phone or email listed on their website.

