ILL Resource Sharing Lifeline for Libraries Facing Budget Cuts: SHAREit

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As federal IMLS and LSTA funding comes under threat, libraries across the country are facing hard choices. Soutron Global , a leader in SaaS-based information, library, archive, museum management and resource-sharing systems, is stepping in with game-changing offers that promise to slash ILL/Resource Sharing costs, ensuring libraries can continue to thrive despite financial constraints.“Libraries that use SHAREit report that they receive better ILL/Resource Sharing functionality as other interlibrary loan solutions at a lower cost,” states Tony Saadat, President and CEO of Soutron Global. “Plus, SHAREit SaaS fees are competitive with third-party add-on open-source support packages, without the inherent open-source interoperability and security headaches.”Saadat emphasizes, "Why overpay? Libraries hit by IMLS & LSTA funding cuts need to know that Soutron Global and SHAREit are here to rescue them. We offer a strategic solution to maintain essential ILL services without breaking the bank. We're ready to discuss how SHAREit can be your financial lifeline."Why pay more? Key ways SHAREit helps libraries save money and increase services include:• Significant Cost Savings• Reduced Reliance on Duplicate Acquisitions• Optimized Staff Time and Workflow Efficiency; Easy to Use• Lower Shipping Costs and Shorter Delivery Times with Customized Lender Lists• Enhanced Resource Discoverability, Utilization and Fulfillment Rates• Improved Patron Satisfaction and RetentionIn an era of fiscal uncertainty and constraint due to IMLS and LSTA funding cuts, SHAREit provides a strategic advantage for libraries committed to serving their communities effectively while maximizing every dollar. Designed to streamline interlibrary loan (ILL) operations and reduce acquisition costs, SHAREit has enabled libraries to maximize their collections and serve patrons more effectively—while reducing expenditures."We understand the significant financial pressures that libraries are currently facing, and we want to come to their aid and support them," states Albert Flores, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Auto-Graphics, now a Soutron Global company. "SHAREit was specifically designed to help libraries not only survive but thrive in this environment.”The SHAREit message is clear: If your library is evaluating options for an affordable interlibrary loan solution, you are invited to reach out to learn more about how Soutron Global and SHAREit can fulfill your ILL needs, help support your communities with uninterrupted ILL services and significantly reduce costs.”Interested libraries should act now to find out more about SHAREit Interlibrary Loan and book a time for a strategic discussion on how SHAREit and Soutron Global can come to your aid, deliver value, and assist in reducing costs.

