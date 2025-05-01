Ranger Band Alumni Association Endorses Jeanne Johnson and Jason Steele for Kilgore College Board of Trustees

Photo of the two candidates that are supported by Alumni

KILGORE, TX, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ranger Band Alumni Association Group proudly endorses two distinguished candidates for the Kilgore College Board of Trustees: Jeanne Johnson for Central Zone, Voting Unit #3, Place 9, and Jason Steele for North Zone, Voting Unit #2, Place 8.

Both candidates are alumni of Kilgore College and former members of the Ranger Band. Their long-standing dedication to the college, along with their professional and community service backgrounds, make them uniquely qualified to help guide Kilgore College into the future.

“We believe Jeanne Johnson and Jason Steele are the right choices to represent the heart and mission of Kilgore College,” said a spokesperson for the Ranger Band Alumni Association. “They understand the college from the inside out and are committed to strengthening its legacy for future generations.”

Jeanne Johnson: A Legacy of Leadership

Jeanne Johnson spent more than 40 years as an educator at Kilgore College, including 25 years as Chair of the Music Department. Her decades of service reflect a deep commitment to students, faculty, and the continued success of Kilgore College. Johnson is widely respected for her insight, institutional knowledge, and passion for restoring campus life and growing enrollment.

Jason Steele: A Voice for the Future

Jason Steele is a graduate of Kilgore College and UT Tyler. He brings experience as an educator, consultant, and contractor, with a strong background in school finance and business. Jason is also a former member of the KC Music Program and a lifelong advocate for the college. He recently received the endorsement of longtime Trustee Larry Woodfin, who stepped down and called Jason the right person to carry the torch forward.

“Kilgore College changed my life,” said Steele. “It is something I want to protect and improve so that future students have the same incredible opportunities I did.”

Election Day Voting Information

Election Day is Saturday, May 3, 2025, and polls will be open from 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM.

Polling locations by district:

• Central Zone (Kilgore ISD) – Voting Unit #3, Place 9:

Kilgore City Hall

815 N. Kilgore St., Kilgore, TX 75662

• North Zone (White Oak ISD, Gladewater ISD, Sabine ISD) – Voting Unit #2, Place 8:

• Sabine ISD residents inside Kilgore city limits:

Kilgore City Hall, 815 N. Kilgore St., Kilgore, TX 75662

• Sabine ISD residents outside Kilgore city limits:

Gladewater City Hall, 519 E. Broadway Ave, Gladewater, TX 75647

• Gladewater ISD residents:

Gladewater City Hall, 519 E. Broadway Ave, Gladewater, TX 75647

• White Oak ISD residents:

White Oak ISD Administration Building, 200 S. White Oak Rd., White Oak, TX 75693

Voters can preview a sample ballot and get additional election information by visiting:

https://www.kilgore.edu/additional-resources/board-of-trustees/current-board-election-information/

About the Ranger Band Alumni Association

The Ranger Band Alumni Association Group is composed of former members of the Kilgore College Ranger Band & Twirlers. The organization remains dedicated to preserving the legacy and excellence of the band and supporting leadership that strengthens the college and its students.

