U.S. Chamber to Administration: Small Businesses Need Immediate Relief from Tariffs

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Chamber sent a letter asking the administration to address the impacts of tariffs by granting automatic exclusions for any small business importer, establishing a process for companies to apply for an exclusion if the company can demonstrate that tariffs pose a risk to employment for American workers, and providing exclusions for all products that cannot be produced in the United States or are not readily available.

“The Chamber supports many of the President’s policy goals, including eliminating unfair trade and non-trade barriers, and driving American investment. At the same time, we have heard from a historic number of small businesses who have made it clear: they need immediate relief from tariffs,” said Suzanne P. Clark, President and CEO of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “As each day goes by, small businesses are increasingly endangered by higher costs and interrupted supply chains that will cause irreparable harm. We applaud the administration’s efforts to negotiate as many new trade agreements as possible that expand market access for U.S. companies and benefit American workers, but these deals take time, and many businesses simply can’t afford to wait while negotiations proceed.”

The letter is part of the Chamber’s advocacy to help businesses get the relief they need. Today, the Chamber is hosting hundreds of small businesses to kick off Small Business Month at its annual CO— Small Business Day. In addition, over 3,000 small businesses participated in a recent Chamber call to help them navigate the administration’s tariffs. The Chamber has been sharing stories from small businesses dealing with debilitating, unplanned tariff expenses, disruptions to products they need for assembly, and depletion of resources that threaten their existence.

In addition to helping small businesses, the Chamber is seeking to protect businesses of all sizes and their workers by establishing an exclusion process for companies and American workers whose jobs are threatened by tariff impacts. Also, the Chamber is asking the administration to prevent escalating prices for consumers through exclusions on products that are not produced in the United States.

“Whether it is coffee, bananas, cocoa, minerals or numerous other products, the reality is certain things just can’t be produced in the United States,” said Clark. “Raising prices on those products will only hurt families struggling to pay their bills. In addition, the administration should protect American workers facing imminent job loss from the impact of tariffs by allowing for exemptions for companies at risk of layoffs.”

Added Clark: “We must work together to avoid a recession and to realize America’s economic potential. The President has no greater ally than the Chamber on our shared pro-growth priorities, like making our current tax policy permanent, reining in regulatory overreach, expanding trade opportunities for American businesses and workers, and unleashing America’s energy potential.”