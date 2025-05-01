VARStreet Inc. Announces Integration with Nuvei Payment Gateway

With this new integration, Nuvei is now available as a payment gateway for all VARStreet resellers in the U.S. and Canada.

In response to growing demand from our U.S. and Canadian resellers, we’re proud to introduce Nuvei as a supported payment gateway on our platform.” — Shiv Agarwal, Vice President - Sales, VARStreet

BURLINGTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VARStreet Inc., a leading provider of business management software for IT and office supplies value-added resellers (VARs) across the United States and Canada, has announced the integration of the Nuvei payment gateway into its platform. This integration enables VARStreet resellers to accept secure credit card payments via Nuvei on their B2B eCommerce stores.Nuvei, a trusted name in payment processing, supports merchants in securely receiving credit card payments through their online stores. With this integration, VARs operating in the U.S. or Canada can configure Nuvei as a payment gateway within their VARStreet backend. Once set up, the payment gateway is instantly enabled on the reseller’s eCommerce storefront, offering customers a smooth and secure checkout experience.VARStreet’s comprehensive platform already includes robust quoting capabilities, a B2B eCommerce platform , CRM tools, and procurement automation. The solution also boasts a rich product catalog aggregated from 50+ leading IT and office supplies distributors such as S.P. Richards, Essendant, Ingram Micro, TD SYNNEX, Avnet, and more.Nuvei joins an extensive list of payment gateways supported by VARStreet, which includes Stripe, PayPal, Clover, PayTrace, Payroc, Pay360, Vantiv, and others. VARStreet’s software is further enriched with integrations across shipping carriers and enterprise software applications such as Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM, NetSuite ERP, Salesforce CRM, and QuickBooks accounting—enabling VARs to streamline and scale their operations efficiently.Shiv Agarwal, Director of Sales and Marketing at VARStreet, said, “In response to growing demand from our U.S. and Canadian resellers, we’re proud to introduce Nuvei as a supported payment gateway on our platform.” He further added, “Our Nuvei integration empowers resellers to work more closely with their clients in real-time, ensuring a seamless and superior customer experience."About VARStreet Inc.VARStreet, founded in 1999 and fueled by over $20 million investment, has been the preferred software solution for VARs and MSPs across the United States and Canada. The platform integrates with 50+ IT and office supplies distributors like Ingram Micro, TD SYNNEX, D&H, and more to offer a collective catalog of more than 7 million products over 1,000+ categories and sub-categories. It is a premier provider of hosted B2B, B2G, and B2C advanced eCommerce and sales quoting software solutions for IT and office supplies VARs, system integrators, and solution providers. VARStreet’s platform is also extensively used by IT manufacturers, distributors, and other channel partners.

