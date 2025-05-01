Grow Your E-Commerce Business

Selro Launches Seamless Integration with Amazon Ireland to Support Growing Seller Network

READING, READING , UNITED KINGDOM, May 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Selro , a leading multi-channel eCommerce platform, is excited to announce its latest integration with Amazon Ireland, providing sellers with a powerful tool to simplify and automate their operations across the Amazon.ie marketplace.This new integration enables retailers to manage inventory, orders, product listings, and shipping for Amazon Ireland directly from the Selro platform—alongside other connected marketplaces and webstores. As Amazon continues expanding its presence in Ireland, this integration offers sellers a timely opportunity to scale with confidence and efficiency.Key Features of the Integration Include:-Real-time order syncing between Amazon Ireland and Selro-Automatic inventory updates to prevent overselling-Centralised product listing management-Integrated shipping label creation with Amazon Shipping and other carriers-FBA and FBM support for flexible fulfilment workflows“We’re thrilled to extend Selro’s Amazon capabilities to include Amazon Ireland,” said Selro's Spokesperson. “As more Irish consumers turn to Amazon.ie, it’s essential that our sellers can tap into this growing market with full automation and ease.”With this integration, Selro continues its mission to provide eCommerce businesses with a unified, user-friendly platform to manage all aspects of multi-channel selling—now including one of Europe’s fastest-growing Amazon marketplaces.Selro is an all-in-one multichannel eCommerce software that helps online retailers manage inventory, orders, shipping, listings, and reporting across multiple sales channels from a single dashboard. With integrations to over 30 marketplaces, couriers, and webstores, Selro helps businesses streamline operations and grow efficiently.

