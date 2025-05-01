HURRICANE HIGH SCHOOL STUDENT-ATHLETE AWARDS MEEKS MOUNTAIN TRAILS SPOTLIGHT GRANT THROUGH GATORADE

MMTA

HURRICANE, WV, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hurricane native and Gatorade WV Player of the Year, Ty Steorts awarded Meeks Mountain Trail Alliance (MMTA) with a $10,000 grant to help accomplish our mission to build and sustain a network of trails for the health and well-being of the people and create additional opportunities for economic growth in our community.

Sports have seen a double-digit decline over the past decade, largely due to tighter budgets in communities, but young people that participate in sports are found to be happier, healthier and better students. As part of Gatorade’s commitment to breaking down barriers in sport, every Player of the Year receives a grant to donate to a social impact partner.

After Ty won the Gatorade WV Player of the Year award, he then submitted a short video to be considered for one of the 12 Spotlight Grants of $10,000.

“As with all Gatorade Player of the Year award winners, Ty has demonstrated exemplary character,” said Josh Lytel, Associate Marketing Manager for Gatorade Player of the Year. “His short video illustrated the role that MMTA has had in fostering that character. Our vision is that organizations like MMTA continue to positively impact the kids of the future.”

“Ty’s passion and belief in our mission reflect the very spirit of Meeks Mountain Trail Alliance — community, character, and commitment to something bigger than ourselves” said Brandon Doerner, Executive Director and Lead Fun Officer at MMTA. “His support will go a long way in helping us expand access to the outdoors and create lasting impact for generations to come. We couldn’t be more proud to be the organization he chose to lift up.”

All 610 Gatorade State Player of the Year recipients are awarded a $1,000 grant to donate to the organization of their choosing. Gatorade State Players of the Year may also submit a short video explaining why the organization they chose is deserving of a Spotlight Grant, which awards an additional $10,000 to give to the organization. To date, Player of the Year winners’ grants have totaled more than $5.6 million across more than 2,000 organizations.

Gatorade has a longstanding history of serving athlete communities and it’s ambition is to continue doing more to create positive change. Most recently, Gatorade announced its Fuel Tomorrow commitment, a multi-year initiative to provide opportunities for everyone to play sports and realize their potential.

About Gatorade Player of the Year

Gatorade Player of the Year is the top honor in high school sports, celebrating the nation’s most elite high school athletes for their success on and off the playing surface. Gatorade Players of the Year are not only the best in their sports, but they’re also leaders in the classroom and in their communities. From CEOs and coaches to star athletes, Gatorade Player of the Year winners showcase the power of sport, touting an all-star group of alumni that includes Peyton Manning, Jayson Tatum, Mallory Swanson and Paige Bueckers.

About Meeks Mountain Trail Alliance

Meeks Mountain Trails began in November 2018 with a mission to build and sustain a network of trails for the health and well-being of the community and create additional opportunities for economic growth. Currently, Meeks Mountain has over 34 miles of trails accessible to runners, hikers, walkers, and mountain bikers with over 35,000 volunteer hours. Learn more at www.meeksmountaintrails.org

