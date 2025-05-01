GALT Aerospace Achieves CMMC Level 2 Certification, Strengthening Commitment to Cybersecurity

CMMC Certification

Achieving CMMC Level 2 certification reflects our ongoing commitment to securing the sensitive information entrusted to us by our customers.” — John Kohut

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GALT Aerospace is proud to announce that it has successfully achieved the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification ( CMMC ) Level 2 certification. This milestone underscores the Company's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of cybersecurity and ensuring the protection of sensitive data for its customers, especially within the Department of Defense (DoD) supply chain.CMMC is a unified cybersecurity standard developed by the DoD to safeguard controlled unclassified information (CUI) within the defense industrial base. Level 2 certification, which includes an additional set of security controls and practices, represents a significant achievement in meeting the rigorous cybersecurity requirements established by the DoD."Achieving CMMC Level 2 certification reflects our ongoing commitment to securing the sensitive information entrusted to us by our customers," said John Kohut, CEO of GALT Aerospace. "As cybersecurity threats continue to evolve, this certification reinforces our dedication to maintaining the highest level of security standards, ensuring that our customers’ data remains protected and compliant with DoD regulations."The certification process was led by GALT Aerospace's dedicated Information Technology security team to implement a comprehensive set of practices aligned with the CMMC framework. These practices span key areas such as risk management, access control, incident response, and continuous monitoring, and they further enhance the Company's ability to protect critical infrastructure and data.Key Benefits of CMMC Level 2 Certification for GALT Aerospace:Enhanced Security: Rigorous cybersecurity practices that reduce the risk of data breaches and cyber-attacks.DoD Compliance: Ensures continued eligibility for participation in DoD contracts and access to controlled unclassified information.Client Trust: Demonstrates the Company’s ability to protect sensitive information, fostering greater trust among current and future customers.This certification also positions GALT Aerospace for future opportunities within the defense industry, where cybersecurity is a critical component of contract eligibility.GALT Aerospace remains fully committed to ensuring the integrity, confidentiality, and availability of data, and continues to invest in ongoing security enhancements to stay ahead of emerging threats.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.