ProHance Wins III Awards 2025 for Workforce & Skills Transformation Leadership at AI World WTP Summit

Sriram Krishnan, Senior Director, ProHance at III Awards 2025

ProHance wins the III Awards 2025 at the AI World WTP Summit for driving impactful workforce and skills transformation through AI-led people analytics.

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, December 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ProHance , the new-age AI-led workforce management and operations enablement platform, has been awarded the III Awards (Impact, Innovation & Influence) 2025 in the category of Workforce & Skills Transformation Leader at the AI World WTP Summit, hosted by The AI World Organization (3AI World). The recognition acknowledges ProHance’s role in shaping the future of work by enabling enterprises to drive workforce productivity, skills readiness, and performance through AI-powered insights and people analytics. Sriram Krishnan, Senior Director, ProHance received the award at a ceremony held recently in Bengaluru.Commenting on the recognition, Saurabh Sharma, COO, ProHance, said: “This recognition reinforces what we strongly believe at ProHance — workforce transformation is not just about adopting new technologies, but about enabling people with the right insights, clarity, and intent to perform at their best. When organizations truly understand how work gets done, they are better positioned to build resilient, future-ready teams.”The III Awards celebrate organizations that demonstrate meaningful impact, innovation, and influence across industries. ProHance was recognized for its ability to help enterprises move beyond traditional productivity metrics to gain deep, actionable visibility into workforce performance, compliance, and skills transformation at scale.Through its AI-led platform, ProHance enables leaders to optimize capacity, improve decision-making, and create more transparent, human-centric workplaces — while aligning workforce strategy with evolving business goals.“We thank The AI World Organization, the jury, and the wider AI community for this acknowledgment,” Sharma added. “Most importantly, this milestone belongs to our customers, partners, and the ProHance team, whose trust and collaboration continue to inspire us to innovate and deliver measurable impact.”As organizations worldwide navigate rapid changes driven by AI adoption and shifting workforce expectations, ProHance remains committed to building smarter, more agile, and people-first enterprises.About ProHanceProHance is a new-age AI-led Workforce Management and Operations Enablement platform that combines advanced analytics, machine learning, and automation to transform the way enterprises work. Its comprehensive suite of tools empowers organizations to elevate productivity, enforce compliance, optimize costs, and adapt seamlessly to evolving business landscapes. By delivering actionable, data-driven insights, ProHance enables leaders to unlock new levels of efficiency, resilience, and customer satisfaction. Today, ProHance is trusted by over 400,000 users across 36 countries to drive measurable value and achieve strategic business objectives with confidence.ProHance has been named a Major Contender in the Everest Group People Analytics Platforms PEAK MatrixAssessment 2025 and as a Representative Vendor in Gartner's Market Guide for Task Mining Tools.For more information, visit www.prohance.net or follow ProHance on LinkedIn

