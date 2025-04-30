Senate Bill 655 Printer's Number 708
PENNSYLVANIA, April 30 - PRINTER'S NO. 708
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
655
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY MUTH, COSTA, FONTANA AND TARTAGLIONE,
APRIL 30, 2025
REFERRED TO FINANCE, APRIL 30, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), entitled "An
act relating to tax reform and State taxation by codifying
and enumerating certain subjects of taxation and imposing
taxes thereon; providing procedures for the payment,
collection, administration and enforcement thereof; providing
for tax credits in certain cases; conferring powers and
imposing duties upon the Department of Revenue, certain
employers, fiduciaries, individuals, persons, corporations
and other entities; prescribing crimes, offenses and
penalties," in personal income tax, further providing for
classes of income; in corporate net income tax, further
providing for definitions; in tax credit and tax benefit
administration, further providing for definitions; and
providing for personal health investment tax credit.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 303 of the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6,
No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code of 1971, is amended by
adding a subsection to read:
Section 303. Classes of Income.--* * *
(a.13) As follows:
(1) An amount paid by a business that incurs costs by
offering free membership at a fitness facility to a qualified
individual shall be allowed as a deduction from taxable income
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
