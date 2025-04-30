Senate Bill 400 Printer's Number 712
PENNSYLVANIA, April 30 - PRINTER'S NO. 712
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
400
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY LAUGHLIN, BOSCOLA, SCHWANK, KEARNEY, FONTANA,
COMITTA, SANTARSIERO, PENNYCUICK, ROBINSON, CAPPELLETTI,
PICOZZI, MILLER AND BARTOLOTTA, APRIL 30, 2025
REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, APRIL 30, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of June 3, 1937 (P.L.1333, No.320), entitled
"An act concerning elections, including general, municipal,
special and primary elections, the nomination of candidates,
primary and election expenses and election contests; creating
and defining membership of county boards of elections;
imposing duties upon the Secretary of the Commonwealth,
courts, county boards of elections, county commissioners;
imposing penalties for violation of the act, and codifying,
revising and consolidating the laws relating thereto; and
repealing certain acts and parts of acts relating to
elections," in preliminary provisions, further providing for
definitions; in qualifications of electors, further providing
for qualifications of electors at primaries; in party
organization, further providing for only enrolled electors to
vote at primaries or hold party offices; in nomination of
candidates, further providing for candidates to be nominated
and party officers to be elected at primaries and providing
for procedure for unenrolled electors to cast primary
ballots; and, in preparation for and conduct of primaries and
elections, further providing for manner of applying to vote,
persons entitled to vote, voter's certificates, entries to be
made in district register, numbered lists of voters and
challenges.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 102 of the act of June 3, 1937 (P.L.1333,
No.320), known as the Pennsylvania Election Code, is amended by
adding a definition to read:
