Senate Bill 400 Printer's Number 712

PENNSYLVANIA, April 30 - PRINTER'S NO. 712

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

400

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY LAUGHLIN, BOSCOLA, SCHWANK, KEARNEY, FONTANA,

COMITTA, SANTARSIERO, PENNYCUICK, ROBINSON, CAPPELLETTI,

PICOZZI, MILLER AND BARTOLOTTA, APRIL 30, 2025

REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, APRIL 30, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of June 3, 1937 (P.L.1333, No.320), entitled

"An act concerning elections, including general, municipal,

special and primary elections, the nomination of candidates,

primary and election expenses and election contests; creating

and defining membership of county boards of elections;

imposing duties upon the Secretary of the Commonwealth,

courts, county boards of elections, county commissioners;

imposing penalties for violation of the act, and codifying,

revising and consolidating the laws relating thereto; and

repealing certain acts and parts of acts relating to

elections," in preliminary provisions, further providing for

definitions; in qualifications of electors, further providing

for qualifications of electors at primaries; in party

organization, further providing for only enrolled electors to

vote at primaries or hold party offices; in nomination of

candidates, further providing for candidates to be nominated

and party officers to be elected at primaries and providing

for procedure for unenrolled electors to cast primary

ballots; and, in preparation for and conduct of primaries and

elections, further providing for manner of applying to vote,

persons entitled to vote, voter's certificates, entries to be

made in district register, numbered lists of voters and

challenges.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 102 of the act of June 3, 1937 (P.L.1333,

No.320), known as the Pennsylvania Election Code, is amended by

adding a definition to read:

