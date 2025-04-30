Senate Bill 700 Printer's Number 714
PENNSYLVANIA, April 30 - PRINTER'S NO. 714
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
700
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY ROBINSON, HUGHES, COLEMAN, PENNYCUICK, FONTANA,
HAYWOOD, KIM, CULVER, FLYNN, COSTA, J. WARD, STREET, STEFANO
AND SANTARSIERO, APRIL 30, 2025
REFERRED TO EDUCATION, APRIL 30, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An
act relating to the public school system, including certain
provisions applicable as well to private and parochial
schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the
laws relating thereto," in evidence-based reading
instruction, further providing for definitions and for
evidence-based reading instruction curriculum and providing
for reading screening, for reading deficiency and
identification, for school entity duties and reading
intervention plan, for parent notification, for grants to
school entities, for funding and for reporting; and
establishing the Evidence-based Reading Instruction
Restricted Account.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 1501-N of the act of March 10, 1949
(P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, is
amended by adding definitions to read:
Section 1501-N. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this article
shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise:
* * *
