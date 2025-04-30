Senate Bill 700 Printer's Number 714

PENNSYLVANIA, April 30 - PRINTER'S NO. 714

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

700

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY ROBINSON, HUGHES, COLEMAN, PENNYCUICK, FONTANA,

HAYWOOD, KIM, CULVER, FLYNN, COSTA, J. WARD, STREET, STEFANO

AND SANTARSIERO, APRIL 30, 2025

REFERRED TO EDUCATION, APRIL 30, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," in evidence-based reading

instruction, further providing for definitions and for

evidence-based reading instruction curriculum and providing

for reading screening, for reading deficiency and

identification, for school entity duties and reading

intervention plan, for parent notification, for grants to

school entities, for funding and for reporting; and

establishing the Evidence-based Reading Instruction

Restricted Account.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 1501-N of the act of March 10, 1949

(P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, is

amended by adding definitions to read:

Section 1501-N. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this article

shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

* * *

