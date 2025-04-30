Senate Resolution 83 Printer's Number 706

PENNSYLVANIA, April 30 - and

WHEREAS, Pennsylvania Social Security recipients receive an

average monthly benefit of approximately $1,979, while the

median monthly benefit in Pennsylvania is $1,946; and

WHEREAS, Social Security is under attack in Washington, DC;

and

WHEREAS, In just the last few weeks, Elon Musk, the world's

richest man, called Social Security "the biggest Ponzi Scheme of

all time"; and

WHEREAS, The Acting Commissioner of the Social Security

Administration (SSA) handed the private, personal data of

millions of Americans to operatives of the Department of

Government Efficiency (DOGE) and then threatened to shut down

the agency when a judge blocked the move; and

WHEREAS, The Acting Commissioner of the SSA announced that

7,000 employees, or 12% of the agency staff, are being cut,

plans to close 6 out of 10 regional Social Security offices and

47 field offices, and announced, and then delayed for two weeks,

plans that would make it more difficult for people to access

benefits by reducing customer phone service options for

beneficiaries; and

WHEREAS, Pennsylvania's Social Security recipients are both

furious and anxious about this attack on the program and its

impact on their economic security; and

WHEREAS, Pennsylvania retirees, and other beneficiaries, use

their monthly Social Security checks to pay for basic

necessities like housing and food; and

WHEREAS, The SSA's announced actions relating to staffing and

office closures will make it harder for beneficiaries to access

benefits or customer services and will have the same impact as

