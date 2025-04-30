Senate Resolution 83 Printer's Number 706
WHEREAS, Pennsylvania Social Security recipients receive an
average monthly benefit of approximately $1,979, while the
median monthly benefit in Pennsylvania is $1,946; and
WHEREAS, Social Security is under attack in Washington, DC;
and
WHEREAS, In just the last few weeks, Elon Musk, the world's
richest man, called Social Security "the biggest Ponzi Scheme of
all time"; and
WHEREAS, The Acting Commissioner of the Social Security
Administration (SSA) handed the private, personal data of
millions of Americans to operatives of the Department of
Government Efficiency (DOGE) and then threatened to shut down
the agency when a judge blocked the move; and
WHEREAS, The Acting Commissioner of the SSA announced that
7,000 employees, or 12% of the agency staff, are being cut,
plans to close 6 out of 10 regional Social Security offices and
47 field offices, and announced, and then delayed for two weeks,
plans that would make it more difficult for people to access
benefits by reducing customer phone service options for
beneficiaries; and
WHEREAS, Pennsylvania's Social Security recipients are both
furious and anxious about this attack on the program and its
impact on their economic security; and
WHEREAS, Pennsylvania retirees, and other beneficiaries, use
their monthly Social Security checks to pay for basic
necessities like housing and food; and
WHEREAS, The SSA's announced actions relating to staffing and
office closures will make it harder for beneficiaries to access
benefits or customer services and will have the same impact as
